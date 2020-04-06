SIGN UP NOW: We’re talking to the global chief marketing officer of Burger King about how advertising needs to adapt to the coronavirus crisis at a live digital event on Thursday, and it’s free to join

source Burger King; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The coronavirus pandemic will dramatically change the world as we know it – and advertising is no exception.

Join us at 2 pm ET on Thursday, April 9, when we’ll speak with Burger King’s global chief marketing officer Fernando Machado about how advertisers can navigate this period of massive disruption.

We will touch on how to lead a remote marketing organization in a time of radical change and how marketers can tweak their campaigns and messaging, reallocate their advertising dollars, and manage the business ramifications.

Interviewing him will be Tanya Dua, a senior reporter on Business Insider’s advertising desk. There will be time for audience questions, and the recording will be available later on.