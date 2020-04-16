Key takeaways from Thursday’s SPOTLIGHT featuring the CEOs of Raising Cane’s and Checkers and Rally’s

caption Thursday’s spotlight featured Checkers CEO Frances Allen, Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves, and analyst John Gordon. source Courtesy of Frances Allen, John Gordon, and Todd Graves; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

On Thursday, Business Insider’s hosted a SPOTLIGHT digital live event with restaurant industry leaders to discuss how restaurants are navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

Correspondent Kate Taylor was joined by Frances Allen, the CEO of Checkers & Rally’s, Todd Graves, the founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, and John Gordon, a chain restaurant analyst with Pacific Management Consulting Group.

Key takeaways

Customers’ priorities have changed to value food safety over taste.

Customers are also one-stop-shopping more, meaning they’re buying larger orders, but less frequently.

The two most successful changes restaurants have made during the pandemic are offering family meals and curbside pickup.

Also key is maintaining a relationship with customers and employees in whatever way possible.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of contactless payment.

The late-night period has been the hardest-hit and will likely see lasting foot traffic losses.

The QSR sector is faring much better than the casual dining sector, with an average 35% revenue decrease compared to an average 60-90% revenue decrease.

Activity will gradually shift back to normal instead of a sudden switch, so many of the changes implemented during the pandemic will likely need to remain in place for the long term.

Visual indicators of sanitization will be paramount for customer comfort even after the pandemic.

Many restaurants will close permanently due to the pandemic, but that may lower rents for restaurants that make it through as well as increase traffic and bring some price wars to an end.

