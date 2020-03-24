SIGN UP NOW: We’re talking to 2 founder-CEOs about how to lead a remote company amid the coronavirus crisis in Thursday’s digital live event, and it’s free to join

The coronavirus outbreak has rapidly remade American office life, and Business Insider wants to help guide you through it.

So at noon ET on Thursday, we’ll be following an important line of inquiry: How are leaders to adapt? And what does it take to meaningfully lead a remote workforce, especially in a time of mass change?

To answer these questions, Business Insider will speak with the leaders of two startups, one enterprise and one consumer-facing: Deidre Paknad, the CEO and cofounder of WorkBoard, and Nate Quigley, the CEO and cofounder of Chatbooks.

Interviewing them will be Deputy Editor Drake Baer, who runs the Strategy and Executive Lifestyle desks.

There will be time to take audience questions, and the recording will be made available later on.