Food delivery startup Spread makes it easy to give local restaurants your business when they need it most

caption Spread aims to make sure that all of the proceeds from your order land where they belong: with the restaurant or takeout business that prepared and delivered your order. source South_agency/Getty Images

Spread is a commission-free food delivery service that lets you order from local restaurants. Still in its infancy, it’s only operating in New York City for now.

After you sign up, you’ll receive text messages offering exclusive promotions from takeout and delivery restaurants in your neighborhood. You can choose exactly how many offers you want to see each week.

When you find an offer you want to claim, you order through that restaurant’s website, entering any promotional codes included in the text, and the restaurant doesn’t have to pay out a commission (while you get an exclusive deal). It’s a win-win for all, especially since the food service industry has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus crisis.

It’s no secret that the food service industry is feeling the economic sting of the coronavirus crisis, and we all know that restaurants need our help now more than ever.

While ordering from food delivery apps like Seamless and Postmates does facilitate business with local restaurants, those third-party entities can take up to 30% in commissions per order (and make your meal up to 91% more expensive, as the New York Times recently found out). Considering that profit margins on food are tight as it is, and most dining establishments aren’t currently selling alcoholic drinks – the real moneymakers – that’s a significant loss. Enter Spread, a commission-free food delivery platform that aims to support restaurants in your neighborhood through exclusive promotions sent via text (meaning you don’t have to download another app). You can control exactly how many of these texts you receive each week, and placing an order is a matter of tapping through to a restaurant’s website and entering a promo code.

Still in its infancy, Spread is only operating in most of Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn and Queens for now, but it’s already attracted establishments like Alidoro, Bite, Ruby’s, Joe’s Pizza, Junzi Kitchen, Pokeworks, Blank Slate, Oaxaca Taqueria, Two Boots, and Sarge’s Deli.

How it works

Go to tryspread.com to sign up.

Enter your email address, phone number, and physical address.

Choose how many times per week you want to receive texts featuring promotional offers from restaurants in your neighborhood.

When you receive an offer you’d like to claim, follow the link in the text, which will also include a promotional code, or simply visit the restaurant’s own website and enter the code at checkout.

Look for Spread to start rolling out across the country, but in the meantime, here’s to keeping small businesses alive and well, New York City.

If you or a restaurant owner you know are interested in trying Spread, visit the Merchants page, or reach out directly to Spread founder Andy Wang at andy@lunchspread.com.