12 reasons why spring is the best season

caption Spring has sprung. source Shutterstock

Spring’s warm weather, increased daylight hours, and fresh produce make it the best season.

Running outside and seeing flowers in bloom are also part of what makes spring so great.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Spring officially begins on March 19, ushering in a season of temperate weather, extra hours of daylight, and flowers in bloom.

Some people might prefer snowy, cozy winters, but here’s why spring is the best season.

The clocks spring forward one hour, which means more hours of daylight.

caption Sunlight at rush hour. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

No more commuting home from work in the dark.

You can actually watch the sunset from somewhere that isn’t your office building.

Later sunsets mean you might be done with work in time.

Spring cleaning can transform your living space.

caption Marie Kondo. source Netflix

Whether you use the Marie Kondo method or the Swedish death cleaning method, decluttering your home can give you a fresh start. Plus, you can make money selling your old stuff.

Flowers are in bloom.

caption Flowers. source Shutterstock

The world’s largest flower park, called The Keukenhof, is in the Netherlands.

Spring is also cherry blossom season.

caption Cherry blossoms in Washington, DC. source SeanPavonePhoto / iStock

The delicate flowers bloom all over the world.

Jogging outside is possible again.

caption Jogging. source Shutterstock

Running on a treadmill is fine in the winter months, but breathing fresh air and enjoying the scenery while exercising is a spring perk.

Spring holidays like Easter and Passover make it a festive time of year.

Easter this year is April 12, and Passover begins the evening of April 8.

Delicious fruits are in season.

caption Boxes of fresh strawberries. source Thomson Reuters

Avocados, apricots, and pineapples are also in season.

Iced coffee becomes seasonally appropriate.

caption Iced coffee. source journey601/Shutterstock

Starbucks’ new spring menu also features colorful drinks made with coconut milk, matcha, and ginger.

The weather is warm enough to dine outside.

caption Customers sit outside a cafe covered in blossoming wisteria. source Toby Melville/Reuters

Food tastes better when eaten in gorgeous weather.

Picnics are also a popular spring activity.

Don’t forget a picnic blanket.

Birds return from their winter migration.

caption A robin protects her young chicks. source Mike Segar/Reuters

The sound of birds singing and chirping fills the air in springtime.