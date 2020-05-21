SQREEM Ranks Amongst Top 100 in the Financial Time’s List of Fastest Growing Companies in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 May 2020 – Singapore Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Company, SQREEM Technologies, has clinched a top spot on the Financial Time’s 2020 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific list.





The FT list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from across the Asia-Pacific by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2015 and 2018.





SQREEM Technologies utilises AI technology to track behaviour in the digital advertising world for clients like GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, and Mercedes. The firm also provides market analysis, insights and intelligence for some of the world’s largest companies along with other retail bank institutions and government agencies.





Ranked 54th amongst a list of 500, this latest recognition adds to the various accolades SQREEM has garnered over the years. This includes the likes of being named Singapore’s most digitally innovative company in 2019, and securing a win at the Singapore Fintech Festival in 2018.

Ian Chapman-Banks, co-founder and CEO of SQREEM says, “Being ranked amongst the fastest growing companies helps validate our approach and focus on innovation. We have over 10 years of experience developing AI algorithms that enable scenarios far beyond human capabilities. We are thrilled that the competitive edge provided by the sophistication of our solutions has clinched us a spot as the fastest growing Artificial Intelligence company in the region.”

“To date, SQREEM’s Artificial Intelligence capabilities have been proven in a myriad of scenarios: assisting governments with tracking criminal activity, predicting global market events, detecting instances of fraud, and assisting multiple firms in the financial sector with their media campaigns. We have also leveraged our experience gained from these past successes to further assist governments in the fight with COVID-19 through an AI-driven contact tracing and communications platform, Channel SQREEM”

Additionally, SQREEM recently partnered with Japanese internet services company, Rakuten to launch Rakuten SQREEM to provide advertisers in Japan with marketing solutions built around AI-based behavioural pattern analysis, and to cater to companies and advertisers in Japan. Additionally, the firm also helped launch Wrap Bstrd, Singapore’s First F&B brand and dark kitchen driven by artificial intelligence and analytics.





