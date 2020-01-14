The creator of ‘Final Fantasy’ just delayed its two biggest games of the year

caption Fans have been waiting for “Final Fantasy VII Remake” for nearly five years. source “Final Fantasy VII Remake”/Square Enix

Square Enix has delayed “Final Fantasy” and “Marvel’s Avengers,” two of its biggest upcoming games of 2020.

“Final Fantasy VII Remake” will be delayed from March 3 to April 10. “Marvel’s Avengers” has been delayed from May 15 to September 4.

Square Enix has delayed some of its major releases in the past to ensure the best possible product, but fans have been left waiting for a decade or more.

Square Enix, the Japanese publisher responsible for games like “Final Fantasy” and “Tomb Raider” just announced delays for its two of its biggest upcoming games, “Marvel’s Avengers” and “Final Fantasy VII Remake.”

“Final Fantasy VII Remake” will be postponed from March 3 to April 10, while “Marvel’s Avengers” has been pushed from a May 15 to September 4. The development teams for both games say the delays will result in a better product down the line – Square Enix has a long history of delaying its blockbuster titles.

caption Square Enix’s “Kingdom Hearts 3” spent more than a decade in development. source Disney/Square Enix

“Kingdom Hearts 3” was released in 2019, more than 13 years after Square Enix announced the sequel. Square Enix announced “Final Fantasy XIII Versus” in 2006 but the game spent so long in development that it was eventually rebranded as “Final Fantasy XV” and released in 2016. The two games were generally well received, but fans were left waiting for more than a decade in both cases.

As the name suggests, “Final Fantasy VII Remake” is a reimagining of the 1996 classic, with completely overhauled gameplay and enhanced storytelling. Square Enix announced the remake back in 2015 and fans have been waiting eagerly for nearly five years.

However, “Final Fantasy VII Remake” covers just the first portion of the original game’s 50-hour story. It’s unclear how Square Enix plans to finish the story, but the development team has promised that “Final Fantasy VII Remake” will be a complete adventure at its $60 price point. “Final Fantasy VII Remake” will release on PlayStation 4 first, with an Xbox release coming in 2021.

caption Square Enix’s “Avengers” game is set in a new universe. source “Marvel’s Avengers”/Square Enix

“Marvel’s Avengers” is Square Enix’s foray into the popular comic book universe. The game takes place in an alternate universe – the Avengers have been outlawed but a young girl with superpowers, Ms. Marvel, inspires Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to reunite to save the world. Fans have had mixed reactions to the game’s earliest trailers, and Square Enix’s Avengers have been criticized for looking like knock-offs from the movies.

“Marvel’s Avengers” will launch just a few months before the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the next generation of video game consoles. So far the game has only been confirmed for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, though the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles are rumored to feature backwards compatibility for older games.