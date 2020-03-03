Jack Dorsey’s $35 billion fintech firm Square has stopped in-person job interviews as a coronavirus precaution

caption Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Square, the mobile payments firm run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, is stopping in-person job interviews as a precaution against the coronavirus.

According to its communications chief, Aaron Zamost, all its job interviews will now happen via video link.

In a Twitter thread published Tuesday, Zamost said this was one of several precautionary measures the firm will take to stop the virus spreading. These measures will come into force from Wednesday, though it’s not clear how long they will be enforced.

As well as stopping in-person job interviews, he said the firm “strongly encourage[s]” employees to work from home if possible, and is suspending all visits from guests.

We’re also suspending guests from visiting our offices, including candidates. We'll continue interviewing those applying for jobs @Square, but will move interviews to be over video conference. A good % of our interviews are remote already, so we're well-equipped to accommodate. — Aaron Zamost (@zamosta) March 3, 2020

It’s also halting all “non-essential” business travel, both domestically and internationally, and “discouraging” in-person attendance at internal and external conferences and business events.

Coronavirus fears have hampered both tech firms and tech events in recent weeks.

Dorsey’s other firm, Twitter, has told employees to work from home, as have Google and Coinbase in some instances.

2020’s Game Developers Conference has been postponed until the summer to prevent possible coronavirus contractions, while – as revealed by Business Insider – Facebook is pulling out of this year’s SXSW interactive media show over similar concerns.

Some tech firms’ longer-term plans are up in the air, too: Airbnb’s planned IPO was thought to have been slated for the next few months, but could reportedly be delayed until 2021.

Business Insider has approached Square for comment.