St. John’s International Secondary School Offers Full Scholarships to High Achievers

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – 17 Apr 2020 – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. John's International Secondary School (SJIS) has transitioned to online teaching and learning programmes to safeguard the health and wellbeing of every student and staff member while maintaining academic momentum during this important pre-examination semester.

The school has been conducting its online lessons via ZOOM with structured sessions, including breaks, for both secondary and primary students. In an effort to bridge the digital divide, their E-learning practice, which includes materials and slides, are available on SJIS Education Management System (EMS).

Upon returning to school, SJIS plans on implementing a fast-track revision session and follow-up lessons for three weeks on all topics covered by E-learning during the MCO period.





The results of their efforts have illustrated the school’s resilience and resourcefulness during a global crisis, and tested the efficacy of online education. Although it is still unclear when schools will reopen, SJIS is not afraid to look to the future with optimism.

Being the first La Salle associate Private School in Malaysia, SJIS with its excellent scholastic tradition that dates back to 1904 (beginning with St. John’s Institution, Kuala Lumpur), prides itself with its outstanding academic record as part of a well-rounded, holistic education that encompasses education, sports and educational activities.

In 2019, students of the school achieved 97% and 100% pass rates at A-Level and IGCSE respectively; with an average score of 5.0 for Science and 5.5 for Mathematics in the Checkpoint examinations.

SJIS has awarded over half a million ringgit in academic scholarship value to high-achieving students for excellent performance in SPM or IGCSE exams, and will continue to provide scholarships when their doors open again.

There is no fixed allocation per annum; scholarships are determined purely on merit and are available until the intake is full. Students who achieve 8As and above for their SPM are eligible for 100% off fees; 7As, 80%; 6As, 70%; and 5As, 60%.





SJIS rewards excellence in athletics as well as academics. The school awards Sports Scholarships to any student who plays and competes at National Level as long as the student maintains their level of representation each year.

Merit-based scholarships are also available for UPSR students and students who achieve 6As are eligible for a 50% scholarship (5As, 40%; 4As, 20%). SJIS has awarded more than RM150,000 in terms of IGCSE scholarship to UPSR students to date.

SJIS offers an affordable, UK-accredited Cambridge Examination Curriculum within a first-class learning environment, supported by excellent facilities and a faculty staff carefully selected for their academic qualifications, methodical competencies, and penchant for scholastic care.





ABOUT ST. JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL SECONDARY SCHOOL (SJIS)

