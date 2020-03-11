What a St. Patrick’s Day celebration really looks like in Ireland

St. Patrick’s Day is historically a religious holiday and wasn’t widely celebrated until Irish-American immigrants made it popular in the 1700s.

Today, it’s common for cities in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to hold St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivals.

Bacon and cabbage, plus pints of Guinness, make up a traditional Irish meal for the festivity.

St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland is also an occasion for participating in charity events and celebrating Irish sports.

St. Patrick’s Day is traditionally a religious holiday. However, it’s become more secular thanks to Irish immigrants in America and elsewhere.

The first recorded St. Patrick’s Day parade happened in America, not Ireland. Boston held the first St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1737, and New York City hosted its own parade in the 1760s.

It wasn’t until the 1970s that pubs in Ireland opened on St. Patrick’s Day, and in the 1990s, Dublin started hosting what’s now Ireland’s largest St. Patrick’s Day festival, according to the History Channel.

Due to the coronavirus, Irish officials have canceled all St. Patrick’s Day parades in the Republic of Ireland for this year.

Typically, here’s what it would look like to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on the Emerald Isle.

Since the 1990s, Ireland’s capital, Dublin, has hosted a multi-day St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade.

Parades are also held in cities around Ireland, including Cork and Galway, which have notably lively celebrations in addition to the country’s capital.

According to the History Channel, it wasn’t until the mid-1990s that the Irish government started sponsoring Dublin’s multi-day festivities in honor of the holiday for tourism purposes.

This year, though, the parade has been canceled by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The BBC reported on Monday that Dublin’s parade, along with parades in all other cities in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, are canceled as a precaution to the spread of the coronavirus.

The festivities in Dublin tend to attract thousands of people from Ireland and around the world.

There were 500,000 people expected to attend the 2020 parade.

St. Patrick’s Day festivals are also celebrated in Northern Ireland, with Belfast hosting a carnival.

Northern Ireland’s capital and largest city, Belfast, is known for its especially colorful St. Patrick’s Day parade, and the 2020 version was set to contain an open-air concert and theme, which was “Protecting the Environment and Climate Change.”

Leading up to the holiday, shamrocks can be found blooming at street markets across the country.

caption A shopper buys shamrocks from a florist in Dublin, 2012. source Shawn Pogatchnik

The bright green clovers have undoubtedly become symbols of Irish pride, regardless of a lack of evidence surrounding the shamrock’s origins.

It’s customary to wear a real shamrock leaf pinned to a shirt.

caption Domhnall, an Irish Wolfhound, sports shamrocks on its cape. source Kirsty Wigglesworth

It’s apparently pretty common to see people (and in some cases, dogs) wearing the actual clovers pinned to their clothes aside from simply wearing green attire.

It’s common for people to celebrate with a pint of Guinness at neighborhood pubs around Ireland.

caption The Temple Bar is one of Dublin’s most well-known pubs. source NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images

Some iconic spots, like The Temple Bar in Dublin, can get pretty crowded.

A pint of Guinness is perhaps an obvious St. Patrick’s tradition, but bacon and cabbage is another traditional Irish meal.

caption The meal is said to be customary of Irish tradition. source Bartosz Luczak/Shutterstock

While some may associate St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef and soda bread, bacon and cabbage is a more traditional Irish combination for the holiday, according to a USA Today interview with Eamonn McGrath, executive director of the Irish Cultural Center of New England.

Some locals or visitors may skip the crowds of the parade and head to St. Patrick’s Island, one of the Skerries Islands off the coast of Dublin.

caption Ruins on St. Patrick’s Island. source Dawid K Photography/Shutterstock

Irish legend apparently tells the tale that St. Patrick spent time living on one of the islands of Skerries, and that a rock on the island with the outline of a footprint is said to have belonged to the famous Saint.

The island is thought to be appropriately named St. Patrick’s for that reason.

There’s also an annual St. Patrick’s Day charity walk called Harbour 2 Harbour, which takes place outside of Dublin.

caption A view of scenic Dublin Bay, Ireland. source walshphotos/Shutterstock

After the city’s big parade ends, many locals participate in the charity walk on Dublin Bay, outside of the bustling city center.

Some locals also cheer on teams of two unique Ireland sports — Gaelic hurling and Gaelic football — in games played on the holiday.

caption A Limerick supporter at a match on the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, June 2019. source Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Gaelic hurling and Gaelic football historically hold championship games on St. Patrick’s Day.

Rugby is another popular sport often watched and celebrated on St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland.

In 2018, the Six Nations rugby match between England and Ireland took place on St. Patrick’s Day. Ireland’s team won the match, making it an especially timely victory.