A stampede at Iranian general Qassem Soleimani’s funeral killed at least 56 people and wounded more than 200 others

caption Iranian people at a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in his hometown in Kerman, Iran, on Tuesday. source Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A stampede at the funeral procession for Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander killed in a US airstrike last week, is said to have killed 40 people and wounded at least 200 others, the Associated Press reported, citing Iranian media.

The incident occurred Tuesday in Kerman, the hometown of the slain Iranian general.

Soleimani’s burial has been postponed as a result of the deadly stampede, which occurred as massive crowds filled the streets of the city to honor a hero to the Iranian government but a terrorist in the eyes of the US.

A stampede at the funeral procession for Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander killed in a US airstrike last week, is said to have killed 56 people and wounded more than 200 others, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing Iran state TV.

Huge crowds filled the streets of the general’s hometown of Kerman, where Soleimani was to be laid to rest after a multiday funeral during which his casket visited multiple cities. More than a million mourners are said to have attended the funeral procession in Tehran the day prior.

During Tuesday’s funeral activities, a stampede erupted, the cause of which was not immediately clear.

“Unfortunately as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and some have been killed during the funeral processions,” Pirhossein Koulivand, the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, told Iranian state media.

The AP, citing Iranian media, reported that 56 people were killed and 213 others were injured in the stampede. Graphic videos posted on social media showed lifeless bodies lying in the streets as others tried to save them.

Soleimani’s burial has been delayed as a result of the deadly stampede.

The killing of Soleimani, a hero in his home country but a terrorist in the eyes of the US government, has raised tensions between Iran and the US, which has been moving thousands of troops into the region in preparation for confrontation.

Speaking at the funeral in Kerman on Tuesday, Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, threatened to “set ablaze” places supported by the US.

“We tell our enemies that we will retaliate, but if they take another action, we will set ablaze the places that they like and are passionate about,” he said. Supporters, according to Reuters, cheered, “Death to Israel!”

Since Soleimani was killed, the Iranian government has issued multiple threats and warnings, with top leaders vowing to get their revenge.