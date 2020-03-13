Starbucks is considering making stores drive thru-only because of the coronavirus

caption A Starbucks Drive Thru logo is pictured on a building in Buffalo, New York source Reuters

Some Starbucks locations may become drive thru-only as the company tries to manage social distancing from the coronavirus pandemic.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a letter to customers that instituting “mobile order-only scenarios” is another possibility.

Closing stores is a last resort, Johnson said.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in a letter to customers that stores are currently operating regularly through the United States and Canada, but that the company is "prepared to modify operations" to continue serving customers through the coronavirus pandemic.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in a letter to customers that stores are currently operating regularly through the United States and Canada, but that the company is “prepared to modify operations” to continue serving customers through the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson said that aside from some stores being limited to the drive thru, some locations could institute “mobile order-only scenarios” or delivery-only via Uber Eats to limit interactions in stores.

“As a last resort, we will close a store if we feel it is in the best interest of our customers and partners, or if we are directed to do so by government authorities,” Johnson said. “In any such situation, we expect store disruption to be temporary.”

Starbucks has taken precautionary measures like increased cleaning and sanitizing at its stores, Johnson said.

He also noted that Starbucks is “leveraging the considerable insights we’ve gained from our experience in China, where we continue to see encouraging signs of recovery with over 90% of stores reopened.”

For Starbucks employees, Johnson said in another letter that the company will expand “catastrophe pay” so workers can stay home if they’re impacted by the virus.

“Any partner who has been diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19, or comes in close prolonged contact with someone in their store or household who has, is eligible for up to 14 days of catastrophe pay – whether or not they are showing symptoms – so they can self-isolate at home,” Johnson said. The catastrophe pay is in addition to benefits like sick pay and vacation pay.

Starbucks has taken other measures during the outbreak, such as stopping the use of personal cups and “for here” cups in stores, as well as restricting business travel and postponing large meetings.