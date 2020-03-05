Starbucks baristas won’t be filling up your reusable mugs during the coronavirus outbreak

caption Starbucks won’t be filling up your personal mug during coronavirus outbreak. source Photo by Haven Orecchio-Egresitz

Starbucks has suspended the use of reusable cups at its stores in order to protect staff and customers from the coronavirus.

The company will also not be filling up mugs that customers bring into the stores.

If you do bring a mug, the company will still grant the 10 cent discount.

Some Starbucks customers have gotten used to carrying around their own mugs in an effort to reduce waste and save the world. Others do it for the 10 cent discount.

Either way, the coffee giant has decided that during the coronavirus outbreak it’s in everyone’s best interest to opt for single-use.

“We are pausing the use of personal cups and “for here” ware in our stores,” Rossann Williams, Starbucks executive vice president, wrote in an open letter published Wednesday. “We will continue to honor the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for ‘for here’ ware.”

Williams said in the letter that the company has been monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and has taken precautions to prevent the spread of all germs. In addition to increased cleaning and sanitizing of stores, it is also restricting business-related air travel for employees.

Starbucks’ move is one of many steps that major food chains are taking to reduce exposure for customers and employees to the new coronavirus.

caption Starbucks has suspended the use of “for here ware” and personal cups amid coronavirus fears. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

In China, where the virus is believed to have originated, some restaurants have launched “contactless” services.

Customers either order by phone, or have their temperatures checked before ordering an in-store touch screen that is regularly disinfected.

Those ordering delivery will be met by a driver who supplies them with arrives with the temperature readings of everyone who has come in contact with their food. The readings are intended to show customers that nobody with a fever prepared their food.

“Our focus remains on two key priorities: Caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus,” Williams wrote.

One of the best ways to protect yourself from coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently and for around 20 seconds each time, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.