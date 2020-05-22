SIGN UP NOW: Lessons in pitching, leading, and building a company from Steve Martocci, the serial entrepreneur who sold GroupMe for $85 million when he was just 27 — and has raised more than $100 million for his new music startup Splice

source Business Insider

One, two, three.

First came GroupMe, the messaging company sold to Skype in 2011 at just a year old. Then Blade, the “Uber for helicopters” startup founded in 2014 that’s become a fixture of the summering set and now pivoted amid the pandemic. And now Splice, the music platform that’s raised more than $100 million, per Pitchbook, on the way to remaking how songs are produced.

In the world of consumer technology, Steve Martocci has done it all. As a founder and also as a prolific angel investor, he’s been on both sides of the funding pitch.

For our next episode of Starting Up, he’s going to walk us through the mechanics of founding and leading a company: How to find and validate your value proposition, carve out a market, set up a platform, not to mention manage a team and design an effective organization.

Starting Up is the new live interview series from Business Insider, hosted by deputy editor Drake Baer.