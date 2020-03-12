Classic 1960s and ’70s Ford Broncos get transformed into 600-horsepower electric SUVs by this California startup

caption Zero Labs Bronco. source Zero Labs Automotive

Zero Labs Automotive – a California-based company that overhauls classic Ford Broncos with electric motors – just released the details of its latest generation of cars.

The new Broncos – which will be available with either a steel body or a carbon-fiber one – are based on the first generation of the SUV, which was sold from 1966-1977.

With an optional, dual-motor setup, the new electric Broncos generate up to 600 horsepower, according to Zero Labs. The cars will also come with regenerative braking, fast-charge capability, a claimed 190-mile range, and the option to switch between four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive.

Zero Labs Automotive’s steel-body Broncos start at $185,000, while its carbon-fiber cars start at $240,000. A fully optioned carbon-fiber Bronco can push $400,000, according to the company.

Classic cars are undeniably cool – but they’re expensive to buy, difficult to maintain, get dismal gas mileage, and often lack the performance of modern vehicles.

That’s where Zero Labs Automotive comes in. The California-based company takes first generation Ford Broncos – among the most desirable classic cars – and overhauls them with modern components and high-powered electric powertrains.

If you can afford a Zero Labs Ford Bronco – which will run you upwards of $185,000 – you get a car with the looks of a 1966-1977 Bronco, but the innards and luxury finishes of a modern electric vehicle. That means less maintenance, a more comfortable ride, and a whole lot more oomph than you’d get from a well-preserved gas-powered Bronco.

Zero Labs introduced its first restomodded Bronco last April, and just followed up with the details of its newest models. Its latest Broncos, which are built on a new platform, pack adjustable coil-over suspension, up to 600 horsepower, and will be available with carbon-fiber and steel bodies.

Zero Labs isn’t the first or the only company restomodding classic Broncos – Icon 4×4, for instance, specializes in rebuilding Broncos and Toyota Land Cruisers – but the company says it’s the only outfit electrifying them.

See Zero Labs Automotive’s awesome, electrified Broncos below, but keep in mind that most of the photos included are of last year’s model. The few photos of a blue Bronco represent the new model, and we’ll share more photos of Zero Labs’ latest offering as they become available.

What if you could have all the cool factor of a classic Ford Bronco, without all the fuss of maintaining it? That’s the niche Zero Labs aims to fill with its awesome electric Bronco restomods.

Last April, the California-based company came out with its first car — an all-electric, carbon-fiber-bodied Bronco based on the first-generation (1966-1977) SUV.

Now it’s back with a new model and an updated platform to build it on.

On March 10, Zero Labs announced that customers will now be able to choose between a steel body and a carbon-fiber one for their electrified, first-generation Bronco.

The carbon-fiber models sport a custom-made Zero Labs-branded grille …

… while the steel versions will have the classic Ford emblem up front.

Zero Labs will build both models on a new chassis architecture, which offers some serious upgrades over the prior model.

The original car sported solid axles, but the new platform boasts independent suspension in both front and rear.

The new models ride on adjustable, coil-over Fox shocks, and a height-adjustable air-ride suspension is optional.

Plus, Zero Labs built its new chassis to offer a perfect 50/50 weight distribution.

The new cars can be ordered in either a single-motor or dual-motor setup, with the latter serving up a whopping 600 horsepower, according to Zero Labs.

They come outfitted with a 70-kWh battery pack…

… that allows for a claimed range of 190 miles.

They also come with fast-charge and regenerative-braking capabilities.

Last year’s model sported a five-speed manual gearbox — highly unusual for electric vehicles — but Zero Labs’ new Broncos have an automatic transmission.

Zero Labs says its new Broncos will have a “digital transfer case”…

… that allows drivers to toggle between all-wheel drive and a range-extending two-wheel-drive setup.

For the interior, buyers can choose between carbon-fiber and wood paneling…

… and between leather or vegan upholstery.

The Zero Labs Bronco also comes equipped with a retro-styled, digital gauge.

Plus, unlike the previous model, Zero Labs’ latest Bronco will be available in both hard-top and soft-top body styles.

Not to mention, Zero Labs says it revamps each donor Bronco by incorporating more than 1,000 newly designed components and claims that thousands of hours of labor go into each car.

The first of Zero Labs Automotive’s new Broncos are currently in production, with deliveries starting in late 2020.

Zero Labs’ steel-body Broncos start at $185,000, while its carbon-fiber models go for $240,000 and up. Pricing varies between builds, since Zero Labs builds each car to order — a fully loaded carbon-fiber Bronco can push $400,000.