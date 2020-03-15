‘Soft’ closes, deep cleans, and ‘distance learning’: these are the 21 states that have closed K-12 schools amid coronavirus spread

Schools across the country will be closed in the coming days, weeks, and in some cases, months over attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While some states have left it up to districts to decide, 21 states and Washington, DC have announced the closure of schools statewide.

In addition to public schools, some state leaders have suggested or demanded private K-12 schools also close.

The spread of novel coronavirus has triggered a national state of emergency in the US as health officials encourage “social distancing” to slow the spread of COVID-19 – a process known as “flattening the curve.”

Even in states like California, where schools haven’t closed statewide, individual districts have announced complete shutdowns.

The Los Angeles Unified, San Diego Unified, Fresno Unified, and Long Beach Unified school districts – the four largest in California – announced on Friday they would be closed as a result of COVID-19, according to The New York Times. In total, more than 1,000,000 students from California are not in school as a result of the virus, the NYT reported.

Not all schools are closing. New York City, for example, which has the largest has K-12 population in the country – Los Angeles Unified accounts for the second-largest – has so far refused to shut down its schools, prompting rumors of a potential teacher “sick-out” as the teachers’ union president called on New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio to cancel school, the New York Post reported. Schools with potential COVID-19 exposure remain open.

The principal at my kid's Brooklyn school told families a parent tested positive but NYC *still* won't close the school And NYC is hoping to keep a school open where a student tested positivehttps://t.co/99SPvohqE4@NYCSpeakerCoJo @ScottGottliebMD @bradlander @rweingarten — Eric Umansky (@ericuman) March 15, 2020

Here are states that have shut down schools in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Alabama schools will close from Wednesday, March 18 until at least April 6.

Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey announced on March 14 schools will close in the coming days and will remain closed until April 6, according to the Alabama News Network.

Mackey said schools would remain open for three days next week in order to give parents added time to prepare for the closure.

“That gives parents three days extra to begin working on and thinking about child care,” Mackey said. “We didn’t want to do something that was too quick because we know parents need some time to make those decisions for their children.”

Alaska officials closed all public schools to students until March 30.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Friday, March 13 that students in the state wouldn’t return to school until March 30.

“What we’re basically doing is expanding spring break,” he said according to Alaska Public Media. “So during that time, there will be no students in the public schools. And there will be teachers and staff doing in-service, and doing work days during that time.”

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced schools would be closed until March 27.

In a letter sent to Deleware school districts, Carney said there had been no instances of community spread in the state, though schools would be closed for at least two weeks “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We will specifically prepare for the potential impact of extended school closures on Delaware children and their families,” he wrote. “Public school leaders should also undertake a deep cleaning of their facilities during the two-week closure.”

All Florida schools will be closed through March 30.

The Florida Department of Education announced schools would be closed for two weeks – from March 16 to March 27 – and classes would resume on March 30, Fox 13 News reported.

Illinois schools must be closed by Tuesday, March 17.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced March 13 that all schools in the state must close by Tuesday, March 17, and remain closed until March 30, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“Let me be clear, I understand the gravity of this action and what it means for every community in our great state,” Pritzker said. “None of the decisions we have had to make over the last week have been easy or simple.”

Louisana schools will be closed until April 13.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on March 13 announced all schools in Louisiana would close beginning Monday, March 16. Classes aren’t scheduled to resume until Monday, April 13, effectively closing schools for an entire month, KATC reported.

Maryland public schools will be closed through March 27.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on March 13 announced public schools in the state would close from March 16 to March 27.

Hogan also said private schools should close, CBS Baltimore reported. He added that public schools would be cleaned while they are closed.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz closed public and private schools from March 18 to March 27.

“My top priority as governor is the safety of Minnesotans. As a former teacher, and father of two teenage kids, I’m especially focused on the safety of our children,” Walz said, according to The Star Tribune. “Closing schools is never an easy decision, but we need to make sure we have plans in place to educate and feed our kids regardless of what’s to come.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed schools in the state until April 6.

Whitmer announced March 13 that schools in Michigan would be closed for three weeks until April 6.

“This we feel is a necessary step to protect kids and teachers and families and our overall public health,” Whitmer said, according to WOOD TV8. “I know this will be a tough time for our parents and educators, and I urge businesses to do everything that they can to support employees at this time.”

New Mexico public schools will shut down for three weeks.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the New Mexico Public Education Department and the state Department of Health announced the decision to close schools for three weeks on March 12, according to The Albuquerque Journal.

Schools are currently scheduled to open back up on April 6.

K-12 schools are closed in North Carolina for at least two weeks.

“I do not make this decision lightly,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said at a press conference, ABC 11 reported. “We know that it will be difficult on many parents and students. These measures will hurt people whose incomes are affected by the prohibition of mass gatherings, particularly the people who are paid by the hour.”

Schools in the state will be closed until at least Friday, March 27.

Ohio closed schools until April 3.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on March 12 the closure of all public, private, and charter schools in Ohio until April 3.

“We thought long and hard about that, and we understand the sacrifice this is going to entail, but this is the best medical advice we can get from people who study viruses,” DeWine said, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered all K-12 schools in the state to close from Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31.

“I have heard from superintendents, school board members, teachers, parents, and students that it has now become impossible to functionally operate schools due to workforce issues and student absences,” Brown said in a news release.

Students aren’t expected to return to classrooms until Wednesday, April 1, according to the press release. Teachers will use the final two days of March to prepare classrooms for “operating schools under updated measures,” the governor said.

Pennsylvania schools will be closed for two weeks.

“First and foremost, my top priority as governor – and that of our education leaders – must be to ensure the health and safety of our students and school communities,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release March 13.

“As such, I am ordering that all schools in the commonwealth close for the next two weeks. Be aware that no school district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180 day or school hours requirements.”

Schools in Rhode Island will be closed for one week.

Gov. Gina Raimondo announced March 13 all schools in the state would be closed for one week from March 16 to March 20. She said she was moving students’ school break – originally planned for April – up so that they were still on track to finish the school year on time, according to WPRI.

South Dakota schools will also close for one week.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced all public schools would be closed for one week, from March 16 through March 20 so that they could be deep cleaned.

She advised private schools to do the same, KOTA reported.

All K-12 schools in Utah will participate in a “soft closure” for two weeks.

“This is prudent,” Gov. Gary Herbert said at a March 13 news conference. “We want to make sure that we have safe environments for our kids to learn.”

Students will continue instruction over the next two weeks using online learning practices and printed packets, Herbert said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The governor said he would later re-evaluate whether schools should remain shut down past March 27.

Virginia schools will close for two weeks.

Public schools in Virginia will be closed until at least March 27, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on March 13, according to NBC Washington.

“I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus,” he said. “This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced public and private schools would close until at least April 24.

Inslee on March 13 announced schools – both public and private – would be closed beginning on March 17 and remain closed through March and April.

“We have COVID-19 cases in the counties that represent fully 75 percent of the population of the state of Washington,” Inslee said according to The News Tribune. “It is unfortunate, but it is true that this virus is going to spread to other counties, and it is spreading very rapidly. We have concluded that a county-by-county approach to this epidemic is not sufficient.”

West Virginia schools will be closed for the time being.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice closed schools in West Virginia after the end of the school day on March 13. He did not say when it planned to allow schools to re-open.

“West Virginia is a low-risk state because there isn’t much international travel here. The governor is being proactive in closing the schools,” Bill Crouch, WV Department Health and Human Resources, said according to WBOY.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered public and private schools closed until April 6.

Evers said schools in the state must be closed by Wednesday, March 18, and would not re-open until at least April 6.

“Keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue to work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Evers said, according to WBAY.

Washington, DC schools are closed until at least April 1.

DC schools will be closed until at least April 1, Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor of DC Public Schools, said. Students will continue learning through “distance learning,” he said, according to WUSA.

“We recognize the significant impact this extended closure will have on our entire community,” Ferebee said in a letter. “Closing DCPS for two weeks due to a citywide health emergency mid-year is unprecedented. We acknowledge the anxiety this may cause our students, especially our seniors who are focused on graduation and those students who depend on DCPS for critical services.”