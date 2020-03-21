25 US states at risk of losing the most jobs because of the coronavirus

caption Nevada is predicted to have the largest decline of employment in the private sector by summer 2020 in the US, according to the Economic Policy Institute. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As businesses close and lay off workers in response to the the novel coronavirus outbreak, economists predict many Americans could lose their jobs by this summer.

The Economic Policy Institute used employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and forecasting data from Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank to estimate the number of job loss in every state by summer 2020.

Nevada is projected to have the highest share of job loss in the private sector by this summer, owing to its large dependence on the tourism and hospitality industries.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A recession seems to be on the horizon as more and more businesses have to lay off workers and close their doors temporarily due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Goldman Sachs predicted a record number of 2.25 million claims for unemployment next week.

Some US states could be prone to being hit harder by the economic chaos than others.

The Economic Policy Institute recently shared their analysis of predicted job losses in every state by this summer. They used state employment data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and forecasts from two Wall Street banks. EPI reported that Goldman Sachs forecasts 3 million jobs lost by June, and Deutsche Bank projects 7.5 million jobs lost by this summer.

EPI used the midpoint of the two investment bank projections, 5.25 million, to forecast the number and share of job losses in the private sector in each state. Their analysis also factored in the share of employment in each state in the leisure, retail, and hospitality industries, as they predict these sectors will be hit the hardest in the upcoming months.

While some states are projected to fare better than others, EPI estimates that every state and Washington, DC will see at least some job loss as a result of the epidemic and the drastic responses to contain the new virus.

Nevada has the largest projected job loss at a 5.3% decline in private sector employment. The Economic Policy Institute wrote in their post that Nevada’s losses might be so high because it has one of the highest shares of workers in the leisure, retail, and hospitality industries. Two out of every five jobs in the state are in one of these industries, according to their analysis.

The following are the 25 states that are projected to have the highest share of job losses in the US by this summer, based on EPI’s estimates factoring in each state’s share of national total private employment and the share of jobs in the leisure, hospitality, and retail sectors in the state. We also included the estimated number of job losses and the share of employment in the leisure, retail, and hospitality industries.

25. Tennessee is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.12%, with an estimate of 110,670 jobs lost.

source Malcolm MacGregor/Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 25.5%

24. Washington is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.13%, with an estimate of 119,145 jobs lost.

source Pete Lomchid/Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 25.6%

23. Oregon is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.15%, with an estimate of 68,104 jobs lost.

source © Allard Schager/Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 25.8%

22. Oklahoma is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.16%, with an estimate of 56,213 job lost.

source Marcus Elwell/Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 26.0%

20 (tie). Arizona is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.17%, with an estimate of 104,914 jobs lost.

source Dreamframer/Shutterstock

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 26.1%

20 (tie). Alabama is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.17%, with an estimate of 70,159 jobs lost.

source John Coletti/Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 26.1%

19. Delaware is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.19%, with an estimate of 16,727 jobs lost.

source DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 26.4%

17 (tie). North Carolina is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.20%, with an estimate of 161,363 jobs lost.

source Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 26.5%

17 (tie). Colorado is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.20%, with an estimate of 97,912 jobs lost.

source Brad McGinley Photography/Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 26.5%

16. Idaho is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.24%, with an estimate of 26,819 jobs lost.

source Darwin Fan/Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 27.0%

14 (tie). South Dakota is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.27%, with an estimate of 15,402 jobs lost.

source peeterv/ Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 27.3%

14 (tie). West Virginia is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.27%, with an estimate of 24,255 jobs lost.

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 27.3%

13. Louisiana is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.31%, with an estimate of 71,452 jobs lost.

source WIN-Initiative/Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 27.8%

11 (tie). Maine is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.33%, with an estimate of 23,114 jobs lost.

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 28.0%

11 (tie). New Hampshire is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.33%, with an estimate of 25,726 jobs lost.

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 28.1%

10. New Mexico is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.34%, with an estimate of 29,016 jobs lost.

source ferrantraite/Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 28.2%

9. Vermont is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.37%, with an estimate of 11,334 job lost.

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 28.5%

7 (tie). Alaska is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.39%, with an estimate of 10,946 jobs lost.

source Rocky Grimes/Shutterstock

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 28.7%

7 (tie). South Carolina is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.39%, with an estimate of 79,802 jobs lost.

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 28.8%

6. Wyoming is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.46%, with an estimate of 9,850 jobs lost.

source Steve Cukrov/Shutterstock

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 29.7%

5. Mississippi is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.47%, with an estimate of 40,929 jobs lost.

source Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 29.7%

4. Florida is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.51%, with an estimate of 352,753 jobs lost.

source Jeffrey Greenberg/Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 30.2%

3. Montana is projected to have private sector employment decline by 4.64%, with an estimate of 18,230 jobs lost.

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 31.8%

2. Hawaii is projected to have private sector employment decline by 5.09%, with an estimate of 26,926 jobs lost.

source emperorcosar/Shutterstock

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 37.3%

1. Nevada is projected to have private sector employment decline by 5.32%, with an estimate of 66,656 jobs lost.

source Dennis Hohl / EyeEm / Getty Images

Share of state employment in the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries: 40.2%