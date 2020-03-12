You and 17 friends can stay in a mansion in Arizona that has an infinity pool for $36 a night

- source
- AvantStay
- “Black Rock” is a mansion nestled in the hills of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve in Arizona.
- The five-bedroom home can sleep 18 guests and features an indoor jacuzzi, a home theater, and an infinity pool with views of the surrounding mountains.
- The mansion is available for rent on AvantStay throughout the year, and it costs $652 a night, which is just $36.22 between 18 guests.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A mansion is tucked in the hills of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.
- source
- AvantStay
Called Black Rock, the luxurious home offers an oasis in the desert, and it’s available for rent on AvantStay throughout the year.
The property looks a bit like Tony Stark’s mansion from “Iron Man” at first glance.
The spacious home features a modern design inside.
- source
- AvantStay
High ceilings and sleek fireplaces make the home feel even larger.
The home is filled with natural light thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows.
- source
- AvantStay
The marble floors throughout the home give it a clean feel.
The kitchen has an island and a table for guests to make themselves comfortable.
- source
- AvantStay
Wood cabinetry and new appliances add to the modern aesthetic.
Guests will also have access to a fully-equipped in-home bar.
You could serve dinner in the formal dining room.
- source
- AvantStay
Statement art pieces elevate the space, as do the glass walls.
The home features a billiard table for guests to play.
- source
- AvantStay
A foosball table is also nearby for added fun, and there’s a separate poker table for guests to use as well.
Or you could head to the home theater to watch a movie.
- source
- AvantStay
The room features theater-style seats, though you’d have to provide snacks yourself.
Black Rock features five bedrooms that offer space for up to 18 guests.
- source
- AvantStay
Members of your group would have to share if you rented the house, but it’s so spacious you likely wouldn’t mind.
Some of the bedrooms feature porch access.
- source
- AvantStay
But all of them have views of the surrounding mountains.
One of the bedrooms features bunk beds.
- source
- AvantStay
The home has nine beds total to accommodate guests, and a pack and play can be added to the home upon request.
The master bathroom has an indoor spa.
- source
- AvantStay
The room also features curved vanities and a walk-in shower for added luxury.
Another bathroom in the home features a sunken tub with a wall-sized window.
- source
- AvantStay
The setup offers bathing with a view.
The mansion has seven bathrooms in total.
After you’ve had your fill of indoor fun, you and your friends can head to the heated infinity pool for a dip.
- source
- AvantStay
A jacuzzi is built into it as well, so you can have the best of both worlds.
You can enjoy the views of the mountains while you swim.
- source
- AvantStay
The property’s lush greenery adds to its idyllic feel.
An expansive barbecue makes outdoor eating a breeze.
- source
- AvantStay
A large table allows big groups to dine poolside.
The pool area also features a fire pit for the cooler months.
- source
- AvantStay
Plus, there’s plenty of outdoor seating in which visitors can relax.
The home also features a second-floor balcony for added outdoor space.
The base cost for a stay in the home cost $652 per night at the time of writing.
- source
- AvantStay
The cost comes out to $36.22 per person when split between 18 guests.
You can check out the AvantStay listing here.
- Read more:
- You and 19 friends could rent an entire castle in California for $129 a night
- You and 13 friends can stay in a mansion in Arizona that has a lazy river and a swim-up bar
- You and 15 friends could rent a castle in Illinois that has a pool and a waterfall for less than $20 a night
- You and 9 friends can rent an entire mansion in California that has a tiki bar and a waterslide for just $28 a night