A 73-year-old fitness influencer shares her advice on staying healthy while self-isolating, including sticking to a routine and learning something new every day

- Joan MacDonald is a 73-year-old fitness influencer who has more than 545,000 followers on her Instagram account, @trainwithjoan.
- As a member of one of the high-risk groups identified by the CDC, MacDonald is socially distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- Though she can no longer work out at the gym, MacDonald has been sharing at-home fitness routines and lifestyle tips with her followers.
- MacDonald recommends not just staying fit physically, but also taking care of your mental health through meditation, learning, and getting adequate sleep.
Joan MacDonald rose to Instagram fame following an incredible fitness transformation in which she lost over 60 pounds. She lost the first 45 pounds in just six months.
Not only did MacDonald lose the weight, but she changed her whole lifestyle, from what she ate to how she spends her time. She now has five small meals a day instead of her previous three, eating a mixture of meat, grains, and veggies.
Now, like all individuals over 65, MacDonald is in one of the highest-risk groups for falling severely ill amid the coronavirus outbreak. To practice social distancing, she recently canceled a trip from her home in Canada to Mexico, where she was visiting her daughter.
Yet MacDonald is not letting it get her down, telling Insider, “I believe when you surround yourself with strong people, you yourself will become stronger. I’m learning just because I can’t be with others in person I can still connect via Skype and WhatsApp. It helps. Nobody is alone.”
MacDonald has also been sharing videos of her at-home workouts with her Instagram followers, showing how she, and they, can stay fit without hitting the gym.
Today’s at home workout (outfit @womensbest ) Video 1: warm ups! 2 sets per exercise A1) band pull aparts 10-15 reps – use a light band, keep your arms straight and use your upper back muscles to pull the band apart A2) floor slides 10-15 reps – use light weights to help pull your wrists to the floor, your arms should be L-shaped, and slowly slide your arms up and then down trying to keep everything flat on the floor A3) empty cans 10-15 reps – raise your arms straight up sideways and at the top turn your thumbs down just like you are emptying cans … Next the actual exercises! A1) push ups, 4 x 8-10 reps superset – try to keep your core right and don’t let the hips sag A2) bench dips, 4 x 12-15 reps – keep everything tight and don’t go down too far, just til the elbows are 90 ** do one set of the push ups then go right into the bench dios and do a set, and then rest 40 seconds before repeating the circuit B1) banded bicep curl, 4 x 16 reps each side, superset – keep the shoulders back and squeeze that bicep hard at the top B2) sandbag row, 4 x 12-16 reps – stuff a bag with books and use your back to row it up (This is also to be done like a circuit, 40 secs rest after the rows) C1) kettlebell shoulder press, 4 x 10-16 reps per side, 40 secs rest – keep a tight core! D1) 6-way shoulder complex, 3 x 8-10 reps, superset – be very strict with these. You won’t need much weight D2) bent over reverse fly, 3 x 30 reps – try not to swing too much and think of bringing the elbows back and up (Also a circuit with a 40 secs rest between rounds)???? . Please tag a friend who needs a workout to do at home. Stay calm and let’s all carry on and do our part ????
She told Insider she believes everyone, and not just older individuals, should try and get exercise during this confinement period.
“Movement and eating well has no age limit. It can be easy to get scared, there are many things that are uncertain and out of our control,” she said. “But your daily habits and the care you give yourself is something you can control.”
Today’s at home workout! Wearing @womensbest activewear in mauve ???????? Oh and exercises to be done as supersets are grouped together by letters. . A1) T-Plank, 4 sets of 12 reps, controlled tempo, 15 secs rest A2) seated shoulder press, 4 sets of 12 reps, 2010 tempo, 30 secs rest . B1) monkey rows, 4 sets of 12 reps, 2110 tempo, 15 secs rest B2) half kneeling shoulder press, 4 sets of 12 reps per side, 2010 tempo, 30 secs rest . C1) one arm row, 4 sets of 12 reps per side, 2010 tempo, 15 secs rest C2) flat bench fly, 4 sets of 12 reps, 3010 tempo, 30 secs rest . D1) football lateral raise, 4 sets of 12 reps, 2010 tempo, 15 secs rest D2) seated hammer curl, 4 sets of 8 reps, 2010 tempo, 15 secs rest D3) triceps kick backs, 4 sets of 16 reps per side, 2010 tempo, 30 secs rest . Try to keep really good form. If you don’t have a bench like I do you can use a Swiss ball to sit on or a stool. You can also do the flyes from the floor. If you don’t have dumbbells, use bands or some cleaning products that have handles like a bottle of javex. Where there is a will there is a way. ???????? . I also like to keep myself busy around the house now that I’m homebound. We have a big yard that I’m happy to clean up, as well as dozens of tasks to do inside the house. I’m reading more than I used to, and I’m doing my best to keep training my mind with apps like Elevate and Headspace. We’ve got to stay productive, healthy and positive here. If we all can work together, we can get through this and come out wiser and stronger than before. ❤️ . Workout by @yourhealthyhedonista
Her best tip to help you keep moving is: “No matter if you are at home or out and about, stick to a schedule. When you follow a schedule it ensures you will keep building on those daily habits. I like to work out in the morning around 8 a.m. and having it on my schedule ensures that I get it done.”
Among the top things she does every day to stay healthy, MacDonald moves by either going for a walk, a run, or by doing an at-home workout routine. She also gets adequate sleep by waking up and going to bed at the same time every day. She uses the meditation app Headspace to help manage negative thoughts and hold on to positive ones. Finally, she learns new things every day.
Okay, so one of the questions I am often asked is how I changed my mindset. Well, I can highly recommend reading powerful books as a way to get started. ???????? Both reading books like this one “Think Like A Warrior” by Darren Donnelly, and using an app like @headspace to meditate, have really helped me. I think they can help you too. I meditate for about 20 minutes every day, come rain or shine. I am far from perfect but boy oh boy it has helped me become more aware of my thoughts and patterns. It just helps me to feel good about myself and more at peace. I can definitely say that my life has improved since I started meditating. Next, reading good mindset books helps plant seeds in your own mind to think and do better. One of my favorite lessons from Think Like a Warrior is to focus on the two things within my control: my effort and my attitude. It’s so easy to get swept up in worry thoughts and get sidetracked, BUT when we come back to the basics everything starts to get clear. Instead of worrying about things that are beyond my control, I focus on the things that I can actually do something about. I try to give it my best shot, and I try to keep a positive attitude about myself and my efforts. These two things have really changed my life and I think they might help you out too. Who knows? At least give it a try! ???????? Have a wonderful day everybody, I hope you get that little extra push to change your lives for the better or to keep moving forwards! I hope you all fall in love with the process, and with yourselves. ???????? Love Joan ????????????????
“I think one of the keys to staying happy and excited about life is to stay young at heart. Dream, imagine, and stay open. The days will come and go sooner than you think. Don’t take this precious life for granted,” she said.
MacDonald said that her healthy lifestyle has helped her cope in this trying time. “My commitment to fitness helped me build a schedule into my life. Even though there is some unsettling news out there right now I still have things to get done. It helps shift my focus,” she said.