Stefanos Tsitsipas went on a racket-smashing rampage at the ATP Cup, accidentally whacked his dad, got told off by his mom, and now fears he could be grounded

caption Stefanos Tsitsipas may be in trouble with his parents after his ATP Cup meltdown. source Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a mid-match meltdown at the ATP Cup on Tuesday in which he accidentally hit his father with his racket, earning himself a courtside telling off from his mom.

And the 21-year-old Greek star says he’s now likely to be “grounded” for the incident.

Tsitsipas had just conceded the first set on a tiebreak to Nick Kyrgios in Brisbane, Australia, when he lost his cool, swiping his racket at his chair and inadvertently hitting his dad and coach, Apostolos Tsitsipas, in the process.

After Tsitsipas’ father coiled back in shock and moved away, his mother then jumped from her seat in the stands to come down and deliver a lecture.

Tsitsipas was issued a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct, while his father was left with a visible bruise on his right arm, according to The Guardian.

Watch Tsitsipas’ temper tantrum here:

“It happened accidentally – I didn’t mean to do it,” Tsitsipas told reporters at a press conference after the match. “We straight away forgot about it, moved on from there.

“It happens. I wasn’t aiming to do that, so, it just went out of control unfortunately.”

Asked whether there were likely to be any repercussions when he got home, he joked: “Maybe I’ll stay in my room for three days. Grounded by my father.”

Tsitsipas recovered from the meltdown and took the second set against Kyrgios but ultimately lost to the Australian, 7-6 (7), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

Unlike Tsitsipas, Kyrgios was uncharacteristically relaxed throughout the match, and he produced some wonderful shots, including a marvelous return winner that sealed the final tiebreak.

Given his own track record of on-court outbursts, however, Kyrgios wasn’t willing to criticize his opponent.

“I didn’t see it. I don’t think he meant it as well,” he said. “I don’t think you guys should be giving it too much attention or looking too far into it, to be honest.

“I’ve done some stupid things as well in the heat of the moment. It was obviously an accident.”

The victory for Kyrgios meant Australia maintained its perfect record at the tournament, and it is now set to face Great Britain in the quarterfinals.

Greece finished at the bottom of Group F.