Stephanie Grisham is out as White House press secretary, replaced by Kayleigh McEnany

caption Stephanie Grisham. source REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Stephanie Grisham is moving from White House press secretary to first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

The move came as President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff reorganizes the West Wing staff, CNN reported.

Grisham is leaving the role without ever having briefed the White House press corps.

Stephanie Grisham has been ousted as the White House press secretary as President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, Mark Meadows, reorganizes West Wing staff, CNN was the first to report on Tuesday.

Grisham will be first lady Melania Trump’s new chief of staff. She previously served in the East Wing as the first lady’s communications director.

The New York Times reported shortly after CNN’s story broke that Kayleigh McEnany, a spokeswoman for the president’s 2020 reelection campaign, would replace Grisham as the White House press secretary.

Meadows, who replaced Mick Mulvaney last month, had also been considering Alyssa Farah, the spokeswoman for the Department of Defense, CNN said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff.”

caption Grisham at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, in June. source BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Grisham’s tenure as the head of the White House’s communications office was marred by significant controversy because of her adversarial relationship with the White House press corps.

Since taking over as press secretary after Sarah Huckabee Sanders departed the White House last June, Grisham never held a White House briefing, as is customary for press secretaries.

She dismissed reports of her impending ouster as recently as last week. “Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I’ve also been in quarantine,” Grisham told Axios on Friday. “If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press.”

The Trump White House has been marked by an unprecedented rate of turnover, and the press-secretary position is no different; Grisham was Trump’s third press secretary in less than four years, succeeding Sanders and Sean Spicer.

“I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration,” Grisham said in a statement issued by the first lady’s office. “My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”