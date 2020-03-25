Watch Stephen Colbert give himself a ‘glam’ makeover using products from his wife’s makeup bag

By
Amanda Krause
-

At one point during the video, Stephen Colbert uses tinted moisturizer.

caption
At one point during the video, Stephen Colbert uses tinted moisturizer.
source
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube
  • On Tuesday, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert uploaded a YouTube video titled “Returning My Face Back To Normal.”
  • During the video, Colbert said he would be shaving his beard, which he originally intended to grow while social distancing at home.
  • First, however, he decided to “raid” his wife’s makeup bag – using tinted moisturizer and eyeliner in the process – to give himself a “glam makeover.”
  • The video then takes another turn after Colbert appears wearing a suit and dark goatee as he does an impression of Iron Man.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.