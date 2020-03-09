Stephen King wants people to stop comparing the coronavirus to his postapocalyptic novel ‘The Stand’

Stephen King tweeted on Sunday that his post-apocalyptic novel “The Stand” is “NOT like” the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,800 people and spread to more than 100 countries.

The virus in “The Stand” rapidly wipes out most of humanity. The coronavirus is most dangerous for people who are already at a medical risk, such as smokers and the elderly.

Despite King’s thoughts on the subject, the 2011 movie “Contagion” is rising in popularity, showing that demand for fictional depictions of pandemics could be on the rise.

A series adaptation of “The Stand” has been in the works at CBS All Access since last year.

Horror author Stephen King is tired of people comparing one of his classic books to the coronavirus.

King tweeted on Sunday that the coronavirus “is NOT like” his 1978 post-apocalyptic novel, “The Stand,” which is about a virus that wipes out most of humanity.

“It’s not anywhere near as serious,” King said. “It’s eminently survivable. Keep calm and take all reasonable precautions.”

While the coronavirus has killed more than 3,800 people and spread to more than 100 countries this year, the fictional virus in “The Stand,” which was a strain of the flu manufactured for warfare, spreads far more rapidly and is far more deadly.

While COVID-19 (the disease caused by the coronavirus) causes similar symptoms to the flu and the death rate is so far higher, Business Insider’s Holly Secon wrote that “many health experts believe that the rate will drop as the number of cases rises” because “an estimated 80% of coronavirus cases are mild, and patients checking into hospitals have the most severe symptoms.” The coronavirus is more dangerous for people who are already at a medical risk, such as smokers and the elderly. Experts insist that people take the necessary precautions, such as regularly washing your hands and avoiding touching your face.

Despite King’s thoughts on the subject, the 2011 movie “Contagion” is rising in popularity, particularly on the iTunes charts and on piracy sites, showing that demand for fictional depictions of pandemics could be on the rise. The streaming service CBS All Access ordered a series adaptation of “The Stand” last year, which will star Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Amber Heard, and Whoopi Goldberg.