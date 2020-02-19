Stephen Miller’s uncle trolled him by donating to a refugee-rights charity as a wedding gift

caption White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller and now-wife Katie Waldman at the White House on September 20, 2019. source ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty Images

White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller married Katie Waldman, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, on Sunday.

Miller is the architect of President Donald Trump’s hardline anti-migration policies, and was recently exposed as having shared white nationalist propaganda with journalists.

And on Monday, his maternal uncle David Glosser said he donated to a refugee-rights charity as his wedding gift and in protest of Miller’s political views.

“Protect the refugee and welcome the stranger. They built America,” Glosser wrote in a Facebook post, adding that their ancestors were themselves refugees in America.

Glosser – who wasn’t invited to Miller’s wedding – who has long criticized his nephew and Trump on their immigration policies.

Stephen Miller, the hardline advisor behind the Trump administration’s child separation policies, tied the knot last weekend, and his uncle marked the occasion by protesting him.

In a Monday Facebook post, Miller’s maternal uncle David Glosser said his wedding gift to his nephew was a donation to a refugee-rights charity and described their ancestors’ struggle as migrants who found refuge in the US.

Glosser said he contributed to HIAS, a charity established in 1881 to help Jewish refugees. It’s not clear how much he gave.

“[HIAS] helped to rescue my family from Czarist oppression in the Russian Empire in 1906,” Glosser wrote. “Had our refugee forebears not been helped to emigrate to the USA, they and their children would have been murdered by the racial madness of Nazism; as were the 74 of our relatives who were shut out of America by the race/religion based immigration exclusion act of 1925 enacted by the ‘America First’ populists of the day.”

“Protect the refugee and welcome the stranger. They built America,” he added.

caption Overcrowding of families at US Border Patrol’s station in McAllen, Texas, in June 2019. source DHS Office of the Inspector General

Miller had married Katie Waldman, a press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, in a ceremony at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, on Sunday. President Donald Trump attended the wedding.

Glosser wasn’t invited to the wedding, he told HuffPost on Tuesday.

In his Monday Facebook post, Glosser also added a link to a spoof registry for the wedding created by comedian and staunch Trump critic Samantha Bee, titled “MatchMadeInHate.com.”

The website describes the couple as “partners in crimes against humanity,” and contains a wishlist from charities that help refugees, for items such as clothing and night lights.

Glosser is a longstanding critic of his nephew’s political views, and of the Trump administration.

In a 2018 op-ed in Politico, Glosser traced called Miller an “immigration hypocrite” and slammed his nephew and Trump for “ignoring their shared immigrant roots.” Trump’s mother is Scottish, and his paternal ancestors emigrated from Germany.

He also told HuffPost on Tuesday: “The advancement of policies which legitimize the use of racial, religious hatred and fear is a danger to everybody in our country. The Trump administration pushing hatred in pursuit of political power is the kind of moral rot exploited by authoritarian regimes.”