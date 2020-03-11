‘This is not a bailout’: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin defends Trump rescue plan for industries impacted by coronavirus

caption Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. source Reuters

Steven Mnuchin defended the White House rescue plan for the travel sector and said it wasn’t a “bailout.”

“We are not looking for bailouts. But there may be specific industries that are highly impacted by travel and have issues with lending,” Mnuchin said.

The Treasury secretary also emphasized that the Trump administration is still seeking a payroll tax cut and paid sick leave among other measures to arrest the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday defended the Trump administration’s economic rescue plan for the travel sector, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the US. He said almost four times the plan is not “a bailout.”

At a House Appropriations Committee hearing, Mnuchin tried casting the legislative package as a proposal that didn’t favor one sector over another.

“This is not bailouts. We are not looking for bailouts,” Mnuchin said. “But there may be specific industries that are highly impacted by travel and have issues with lending,” and he later singled out airlines, hotels, and cruise lines as among those that could receive federal emergency aid.

Mnuchin went on: “The president feels very strongly that we need to protect industry, not bail out, but provide relief to small and medium-sized businesses.”

The Treasury secretary also said the administration sought to advance measures like paid sick leave and a payroll tax cut to workers dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus.

Read more: Analysts are estimating the damage to Disney’s business from the coronavirus and it could drag into next year

The Trump administration is currently weighing whether it should make low- or 0% interest loans available to affected travel companies as well as delay their tax payments, The Washington Post reported. They’ve been struck by a wave of cancellations as more Americans choose to stay home instead of travel.

Those loans might also be made available to oil and gas producers, The Post reported.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the US has reported almost 1,040 coronavirus cases and confirmed 30 deaths from the respiratory illness it causes, known as COVID-19.

During the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, the Bush and Obama administrations injected emergency funding into the banking and automotive sectors that amounted at least $780 billion in additional federal spending. However, it triggered backlash among critics that argued the government shouldn’t favor some industries over others.

The Trump administration also came under fire for enacting a $28 billion bailout program for farmers weathering steep financial losses from its trade war with China.