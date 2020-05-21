JPMORGAN: These 5 stock- and bond-market risks could resurface as the government continues blockbuster stimulus efforts

source Getty Images

Historic levels of stimulus helped boost stocks and bonds through April and May, but JPMorgan strategists fear the bill for the aid could reignite several market risks.

“There must be payback eventually” for the trillions of dollars spent on easing measures, whether in the form of slowed growth, a destabilized dollar, or soaring inflation, the bank said.

The named risks arose during the Great Recession as well, but record deficits and a different policy toolkit make the bank’s worries more prominent than before.

Listed below are the five risks to economic recovery JPMorgan highlighted.

Unprecedented amounts of monetary and fiscal relief helped lift risk assets from their late-March floors, but JPMorgan is beginning to worry about the side effects of that stimulus.

Analysts at the bank expect May to bring the end of the shortest and sharpest recession in a century. But just as obstacles arose after the Great Recession, the financial sector faces several risks to its upswing. Among JPMorgan’s common concerns is that there “must be payback eventually” for the trillions of dollars in aid issued by the Federal Reserve and Congress, the team led by John Normand wrote.

While the scope and size of economic easing is new to financial markets, the looming risks aren’t. None of the bank’s concerns are unique to the coronavirus recession, and all arose during the financial crisis, the team wrote. Yet the Fed’s swelling balance sheet and the vastly different policy toolkit make the worries more prominent than before.

Here are the five risks pointed out by JPMorgan, from credit downgrades to a lower-quality US dollar.

1. Bond market glut

The government’s wave of easing measures is set to fuel a record budget deficit in 2020, and the Treasury is prepared to borrow trillions of dollars to fund the spree. A surge in US bond issuance is on the horizon, and will likely be met with record asset purchases from the Fed to boost the economic recovery and keep bond yields stable, JPMorgan said.

Yet such buying can’t go on forever. The bank’s analysts fear that the Fed’s unwinding of purchase programs could leave the bond market with an oversupply of US Treasurys. Yields would spike higher, and investors could face prolonged disruption in the sovereign debt market until rate adjustments or new monetary policy solves the bond glut.

2. Surging inflation

One of the bank’s long-term worries is that government can’t foot the enormous bill for its rapid economic response. The Fed will face pressure to keep loose monetary policy intact for state and local governments to account for lower tax revenues.

A prolonged period of near-zero rates could prevent the US from meeting its 2% inflation goal, JPMorgan said.

“To many investors, the same central bank/finance ministry partnership that attempts to guarantee rate stability for at least the next year likely creates an inflation problem further out because they believe governments cannot spend responsibly,” the strategists wrote.

3. Sovereign credit pressures

Growing deficits throughout developed economies could even bring ratings downgrades and defaults as nations recover from the pandemic. While rare, defaults are still possible as Greece demonstrated in 2011, JPMorgan said.

As nations struggle to balance budgets and pay for widespread easing, the possibility of a sovereign debt downgrade can shock bond markets around the globe in the coming years.

4. Stagnant long-term expansion

An economic-growth slowdown is highly likely through the 2020s as higher interest rates and government interest payments sap capital from the financial system, JPMorgan wrote. The analysts also think companies and households will be more likely to hold more precautionary cash in preparation for tax hikes or economic aftershocks.

Even with 40 years of falling rates, both the US and the UK haven’t seen their interest payments drop accordingly thanks to skyrocketing debt balances. The problem will only get worse as the coronavirus-aid bill expands and leaves nations with significant downward pressure on economic growth.

5. US dollar destabilization

The government’s efforts to repay relief debts with US dollars could intervene in the global foreign-exchange sector. If US interest rates stay lower relative to the rest of the world, its debt financing could throw off once-reliable and stable exchange rates, the bank warned.

“It is this interaction between the funding requirement and the relative return on capital globally that should determine exchange rate movements, rather than a single, domestic variable like the budget balance,” JPMorgan said.

The Fed’s financing of its deficit could even affect the relationship between interest rates and foreign assets, creating a greater problem for US trade relationships and maintaining a stable dollar.

