Dow gains 200 points after President Trump extends coronavirus social distancing measures through April

source Reuters

US stocks rose Monday as investors digested a slew of new updates around the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump on Sunday extended federal social-distancing guidelines to April 30, abandoning earlier hopes that the US economy could reopen by Easter.

Global cases of COVID-19 surged past 735,000 and the death toll continues to rise.

Read more on Business Insider.

US stocks rose on Monday as investors digested a slew of new updates around the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that federal social distancing measures in the US would continue through April 30, casting aside earlier statements he made about easing coronavirus restrictions and re-opening the US economy by April 12.

Global cases of COVID-19 surged to more than 735,500 and deaths rose to nearly 35,000.

Here’s where the major US indexes stood shortly after the market open at 9:30 a.m. E.T. on Monday:

Read more: 200-plus money managers pay thousands to see what stocks are on Jim Osman’s buy list. Here are 3 he says are set to soar ‘at least 50%’ from their coronavirus-stricken levels.

Abbott Laboratories was a bright spot, gaining as much as 11% in premarket trading following emergency use approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. The company develpoed a COVID-19 test that delivers positive results in five minutes and negative ones in 13 minutes.

In addition, Congress may be working on an additional stimulus relief, Reuters reported. The bill would be the fourth legislative aid package aimed at bolstering the US economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, and comes just after Trump signed a historic $2 trillion bill last week.

“Investors are likely assuming that in a matter of several weeks or a couple of months, we may return to normal, but that may prove to be a very risky bet,” Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, told Business Insider. Until investors see a “major decline” in the number of COVID-19 cases, “any rally in risk assets may prove to be temporary,” he said.

Read more: Stocks are trading like they did early in the financial crisis – and it’s proof to one Wall Street equity chief that the coronavirus crash will worsen