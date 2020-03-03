Stocks add to their rapid recovery after the Fed unexpectedly cuts rates to boost the economy

caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Stocks continued rising from their late February lows on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve ordered an emergency rate cut to stem mounting coronavirus risks.

The 50-basis-point adjustment is the first cut to arrive between Federal Open Market Committee meetings since the 2008 financial crisis.

All major US indexes surged higher following the announcement before paring some gains.

Stocks remain well below their record highs as coronavirus uncertainty continues to stifle risk-asset valuations. The outbreak has so far killed more than 3,000 people and infected more than 90,000.

Stocks continued their March bounce-back after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point on Tuesday and issued new economic stimulus amid mounting coronavirus risks.

All major US stock indexes leaped higher as investors welcomed the dovish policy move. The central bank lowered the federal-funds rate to a range of 1% to 1.25%, delivering the cut in between Federal Open Market Committee meetings. The cut is the first emergency adjustment since the 2008 financial crisis.

The S&P 500 jumped as much as 1.4% following the announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained as many as 380 points, or roughly 1.4%.

Here’s where major US indexes stood at 10:45 a.m. ET Tuesday:

S&P 500: 3,109.97, up 0.6%

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 26,733.60, up 0.1% (100 points)

Nasdaq 100: 8,940.34, up 0.7%%

Markets had already priced in a 100% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in March, but the Tuesday announcement arrived two weeks before the scheduled FOMC meeting. The Fed signaled additional stimulus is in the cards as it keeps an eye on the global outbreak.

“The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity,” the central bank said in a statement. “The Committee is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”

The central bank’s action comes after markets experienced their worst week since the financial crisis to close out February. Equities tanked as new coronavirus breakouts in Iran, Italy, and South Korea heightened the risk of the outbreak becoming a pandemic. Stocks entered correction territory on Thursday and slipped further the following trading session as investors saw little hope for ailing markets.

Though the emergency cut quelled some fears that the Fed would act too late, some experts are skeptical that a lower interest rate will protect from an economic downturn. Coronavirus is kicking off a strain on global supply as countries shut down factories to stem contagion. Even if central banks boost consumer spending, restricted inventories could create a sticker problem for national economies, Seema Shah, chief investment strategist at Principal Global Investors, said Tuesday.

“Markets will quickly see through central bank pledges and realize that the only relevant action is the pace of increase in the number of cases outside China, and what measures governments adopt to contain the spread of the virus,” Shah said in an emailed statement.

The FOMC next meets on March 17-18. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET.

