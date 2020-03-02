Dow tanks 450 points as coronavirus risks drag stocks deeper into correction territory

caption A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 5, 2020. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Stocks dropped for the second day in a row as coronavirus volatility dragged risk-asset prices deeper into correction territory.

All major US indices declined as the outbreak’s infection count passed 100,000 and investors continued running to safe havens.

The S&P 500 sank as much as 3.6%, erasing all gains made earlier in the week.

All major US indices sank in Friday trading as the outbreak’s infection count passed 100,000. Maryland entered a state of emergency on Thursday after confirming the state’s first virus cases. Pennsylvania announced its first two speculative cases Friday morning. President Trump’s signing of an $8.3 billion epidemic relief package did little to calm the stock market’s fears.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3,400 people and spread to at least 93 countries after originating in Wuhan, China.

Here’s where major US indices stood as of 1:05 p.m. ET Friday:

Friday’s tumble arrives after a similar slump during the previous trading day. The S&P 500 ended Thursday down 3.4%, reentering correction territory after a small recovery at the beginning of the week. The benchmark index is set to close Friday with its most volatile week since 2011.

Central banks around the world have issued emergency stimulus to curb economic damage sourced from the virus. The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Tuesday, but the move did little to soothe markets and concerns of a global supply shock.

