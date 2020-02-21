Tech stocks plummet as coronavirus fears send traders fleeing to safety

source Getty Images / Johannes Eisele

Coronavirus fears returned to US stocks on Friday, sending the Nasdaq 100 to its worst day in almost four weeks.

Declines were led by Hasbro, Nvidia, and Advanced Micro Devices, three names with supply chain exposure in China.

Safe-haven assets rallied, with the yield on the 30-year Treasury note hitting an all-time low.

US stocks tumbled on Friday amid mounting coronavirus fears. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was hit particularly hard, registering its worst single-day drop in almost four weeks.

Among names leading the decline were semiconductor makers: Advanced Micro Devices fell 7%, while Nvidia Corp. slid 4.7%. Parts for semiconductors are heavily sourced out of China.

Meanwhile, toy maker Hasbro tumbled 9%. The firm said in its earnings release last week that China-based parts of its supply chain would see disruption as a result of coronavirus.

Through Wednesdsay, markets shrugged off the risk of coronavirus – the fast-spreading disease that’s infected more than 76,000 and killed 2,250. But companies have been increasingly sounding the alarm on forecasts, with Apple, Foxconn, Air-France-KLM, and AP Moller-Maersk all announcing this week that their businesses would be affected by the outbreak.

Here is how the major indexes closed:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.78%

S&P 500 Index: -1.05%

Nasdaq 100: -1.88%

Investors also rushed into safe haven assets on Friday. The yield on the 30-year US Treasury hit an all-time low, while gold futures posted their biggest weekly gain in eight months.

