Airlines, hotels, and cruise lines sink as China’s spreading coronavirus spurs travel anxiety

As China’s coronavirus spreads, stocks tied to travel are taking a hit.

Shares of airlines, hotels, and cruise lines all traded sharply lower in early trading Monday as fears of a global outbreak of the mysterious virus mount. The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed 80 people and infected more than 2,700 worldwide. It has spread from China to multiple countries in Asia, the US, Canada, France, and Australia.

Some airlines have let customers cancel or change flights with no fee, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. A number of companies have cancelled cruises that originate in China, Cruise Industry News reported Friday. In addition, travel agencies have been instructed to stop booking group tours, a big driver of the Chinese cruise industry, according to the report.

Global stocks and oil prices also slipped Monday morning as traders react to the viruses rapid spread, which is reminiscent of the SARS outbreak of 2003. Gold, long considered a safe haven asset, rose Monday as investors look for protection from the virus.

Here’s how much select travel stocks are down on Monday:

United Airlines

Ticker: UAL

Stock move: -4.75% at 9:46am in New York

American Airlines

Ticker: AAL

Stock move: -7.13% as of 9:50 am in New York

Delta Airlines

Ticker: DAL

Stock move: -3.83% as of 9:49 am in New York

China Eastern Airlines

Ticker: CEA (American Depositary shares)

Stock move: -6.93% as of 9:30 am in New York

China Southern Airlines

Ticker: ZNH (American Depositary shares)

Stock move: -7.00% as of 9:30 am in New York

Trip.com

Ticker: TCOM (American Depositary shares)

Stock move: -9.25% as of 9:30 am in New YOrk

Expedia Group

Ticker: EXPE

Stock move: -4.30% as of 9:30 am in New York

TripAdvisor

Ticker: TRIP

Stock move: -4.26% as of 9:30 am in New York

Booking Holdings

Ticker: BKNG

Stock move: -3.39% as of 9:30 am in New York

Marriott International

Ticker: MAR

Stock move: -4.51% as of 9:30 am in New York

Hyatt Hotels

Ticker: H

Stock move: -1.85% as of 9:30 am in New York

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Ticker: HLT

Stock move: -4.57% as of 9:30 am in New York

Carnival Corp

Ticker: CCL

Stock move: -5.56% as of 9:30 am in New York

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Ticker: RCL

Stock move: -6.77% as of 9:35 am in New York

Norwegian Cruise Lines

Ticker: NCLH

Stock move: -4.64% as of 9:35 am in New York

Wynn Resorts

Ticker: WYNN

Stock move: -8.75% as of 9:35 am in New York

Las Vegas Sands Corp

Ticker: LVS

Stock move: -9.45% as of 9:35 am in New York

MGM Resorts International

Ticker: MGM

Stock move: -5.48% as of 9:35 am in New York