The definitive collection of top Wall Street stock picks as coronavirus ravages markets

But before we get into the lists, allow me to set the scene…
The stock market has been shaken to its very core by the novel coronavirus.
The record 11-year bull market came to an abrupt end, while profit-growth forecasts have crumbled under the weight of a widespread economic lockdown.
At their very worst, major US indexes were 35% below record highs reached in February. And a disturbing number of big-money investors think stocks could still travel lower from current levels.
Wall Street strategists have surveyed the damage and concluded that there are still opportunities in the market – assuming an investor knows where to look. Many of them have created baskets of stocks possessing qualities that make them attractive choices to outperform the broader market.
Some of these groups of stocks have been historically resilient during market downturns, while others simply look too cheap to pass up. Each list has its own unique set of criteria.
Without further ado, here’s a running compliation of stock-pick lists compiled by Business Insider since the coronavirus sell-off began in earnest:
Stocks to buy as coronavirus whipsaws markets
- GOLDMAN SACHS: These 13 cheap stocks are poised for years of better-than-expected profits – and they’re must-haves as the coronavirus wipes out earnings in 2020
- Jefferies says these 15 stocks make the perfect buy for investors seeking quality, defense, and recovery as the coronavirus sends markets spinning
- Buy these 14 stocks flush with the cash reserves to survive a prolonged coronavirus crisis, BTIG says
- MORGAN STANLEY: Buy these 11 stocks, which have been dominant throughout history following recession-driven bear markets
- 200-plus money managers pay thousands to see which stocks are on Jim Osman’s buy list. Here are 3 he says are set to soar ‘at least 50%’ from their coronavirus-stricken levels.
- GOLDMAN SACHS: Buy these 15 high-yielding cash-rich stocks as coronavirus uncertainty forces companies to slash dividend payments
- RBC says buy these 12 socially responsible stocks that are beating the market amid the coronavirus turmoil – and can help protect portfolios from more chaos
- Analysts have identified 3 stocks in the downtrodden financial space where investors can make money now – and they’re not the big banks
- Jefferies pinpointed 7 beaten-down, cash-rich stocks to buy right now in a coronavirus-stricken market – and shared 2 ‘at-risk’ stocks to avoid completely
- Goldman Sachs pinpointed these 15 must-own stocks it says are best positioned to weather an inevitable coronavirus recession
- ‘If you’re going to dip a toe, start here’: Citi says these 17 cash-rich stocks are perfect for traders seeking cheap opportunities in a coronavirus-hit market
- GOLDMAN SACHS: Buy these 13 stocks poised to dominate in a market where everyone is paralyzed by fear
- 4 energy experts break down what’s ahead for an oil market in free fall – including stocks to buy and strategies to deploy
- BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 13 cheap stocks that could skyrocket 35% or more – because they’re shielded from a recession and a sharp China slowdown
- ‘Practically stealing’: Jefferies mapped out dozens of cheap stocks worth owning in a coronavirus-stricken market. Here are 10 of their top picks.
- GOLDMAN SACHS: Hide out in these 15 stocks that are staying strong as coronavirus tanks global markets
- The coronavirus outbreak is a make-or-break moment for healthcare companies. UBS shares 2 resilient stocks worth buying – and 7 to avoid at all costs.
- 10 stocks the market’s best-performing hedge funds are piling into right now – and 9 more they’re buying for the long haul