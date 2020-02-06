These 18 stocks got whacked by the coronavirus outbreak

source REUTERS/John Gress

US equities have rebounded this week after selling off on coronavirus concerns last week.

But even with the market moving forward to new highs, the selloff was not without its victims.

Here are the 18 large-cap stocks that got caught in the coronavirus cross-fires.

US equities set new record highs this week, shrugging of coronavirus fears that gripped them last week. Coronavirus, the fast-spreading illness thought to have originated in Wuhan, China, has killed over 560 and infected over 28,000. The impact the virus could have on Chinese and global growth preoccupied markets last week, but after a mix of positive domestic data and rumors of a coronavirus treatment, sentiment reversed this week. The S&P 500 closed at a record high Wednesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record intraday high Thursday. But even though markets are moving on, last week’s coronavirus selloff was not without its victims. A number of otherwise healthy large-cap stocks took a beating since the selloff began January 17. Morgan Stanley analysts compiled a list of 18 such companies that coronavirus pummeled. The firm had held a neutral to buy rating on each name before the selloff, and its analysts say the companies could be well positioned for a rebound when coronavirus concerns subside.

BorgWarner Inc.

Ticker: BWA

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Industry: Automobiles & components

Lear Corp.

source Carl Court/Getty Images

Ticker: LEA

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Industry: Automobiles & components

PVH Corp.

Ticker: PVH

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Industry: Consumer durables & apparel

Skechers USA Inc.

Ticker: SKX

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Industry: Consumer durables & apparel

Carnival Corporation & Plc

Ticker: CCL

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Industry: Consumer services

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

source David Becker/Reuters

Ticker:LVS

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Industry: Consumer Services

MGM Resorts International

caption A sign giving condolences for the victims of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting appears on the MGM Grand sign in Las Vegas source MGM Cotai

Ticker: MGM

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Industry: Consumer services

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

source Norwegian Cruise Line/Facebook

Ticker: NCLH

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Industry: Consumer services

Royal Caribbean Cruises

source Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Ticker: RCL

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Industry: Consumer services

Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Ticker: WYNN

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Industry: Consumer services

Starbucks Corp.

Ticker: SBUX

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Industry: Consumer services

Booking Holdings Inc.

source iSpot.tv

Ticker: BKNG

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Industry: Retailing

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

source Shutterstock/Sorbis

Ticker: EL

Sector: Consumer staples

Industry: Household and personal products

3M Co.

caption Women in a 3M factory assemble boxes of disposable paintbrushes in 1992. source Michael L. Abramson/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Ticker: MMM

Sector: Industrials

Industry: Capital goods

Caterpillar Inc.

source Reuters

Ticker: CAT

Sector: Industrial

Industry: Capital goods

Qualcomm Inc.

source Reuters

Ticker: QCOM

Sector: Information technology

Industry: Semiconductors & semiconductor

Cognex Corp.

source Getty Images/Daniel Reinhardt

Ticker: CGNX

Sector: Information technology

Industry: Technology hardware & equipment

Coming Inc.

source Getty Images/Igor Golovniov

Ticker: GLW

Sector: Information technology

Industry: Technology hardware & equipment

