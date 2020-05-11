These 10 mainstream stocks have skyrocketed more than 100% from their post-crash lows — and one of them is up nearly 800%

source Getty Images / Spencer Platt

Since the coronavirus pandemic caused a 35% decline in the S&P 500, some stocks have staged eye-popping recoveries.

Mainstream companies like Tesla, Uber, and Snapchat have staged rallies in excess of 100% from their mid-March lows.

Here are seven more mainstream stocks that have staged massive rallies in excess of 100%, including one that’s up nearly 800%.

The coronavirus pandemic caused a swift 35% decline in the S&P 500 from its high on February 19.

Since then, the S&P 500 has rallied more than 30% from its mid-March lows, but some stocks have staged even bigger comebacks.

From technology companies to restaurants, here are 10 stocks that have rallied more than 100% from their post-crash lows, including one that’s up almost 800%.

The rally is calculated using Friday’s closing price.

10. Slack – Up 106% from its post-crash low

caption Slack Chart source Markets Insider

Shares of Slack have rallied 106% from their March 16 low of $15.10.

9. Roku – Up 117% from its post-crash low

caption Roku Chart source Markets Insider

Shares of Roku have rallied 117% from their March 17 low of $58.22.

8. Chipotle – Up 123% from its post-crash low

caption Chipotle Chart source Markets Insider

Shares of Chipotle have rallied 123% from their March 18 low of $415.

7. Snap – Up 131% from its post-crash low

caption Snapchat Chart source Markets Insider

Shares of Snap, parent company of Snapchat, have rallied 131% from their March 18 low of $7.89.

6. Shopify up 132% from its post-crash low

caption Shopify Chart source Markets Insider

Shares of Shopify have surged 132% from their March 18 low of $305.30.

5. Tesla – Up 133% from its post-crash low

caption Tesla Chart source Markets Insider

Shares of Tesla have jumped 133% from their March 18 low of $350.51.

4. Uber – Up 139% low from its post-crash low

caption Uber Chart source Markets Insider

Shares of Uber have rallied 139% from their March 18 low of $13.71.

3. Twilio – Up 164% from its post-crash low

caption Twilio Chart source Markets Insider

Shares of Twilio have rallied 164% from their March 16 low of $68.06.

2. Wingstop – Up 188% from its post-crash low

caption Wingstop Chart source Markets Insider

Shares of Wingstop have rallied 188% from their March 19 low of $44.27.

1. Wayfair – Up 766% from its post-crash low

caption Wayfair Chart source Markets Insider

Shares of Wayfair have surged 766% from their March 19 low of $21.70. The company recently reported earnings that showed a surge in online furniture buying due to work-from-home trends.