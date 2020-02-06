‘Stop flights’: People worldwide are cancelling trips to Singapore, after news that the coronavirus has spread to locals

Following news that Singapore had a local transmission cluster of the Wuhan virus, spooked netizens have taken to social media to demand refunds for their trips to the city-state. Singapore Press Holdings

Amid global fears about the ongoing novel coronavirus, it looks like China isn’t the only place the world is starting to avoid – Singapore might be next on the list.

The Republic is currently the country with the second-highest number of confirmed virus cases outside of China, behind Japan (45 cases).

While most of Singapore’s 28 confirmed cases are Chinese nationals who travelled to Wuhan, news broke on Tuesday (Feb 4) that a local transmission cluster formed after a tour guide and two people working at a shop came into contact with a Chinese tour group on Jan 23 and subsequently contracted the virus.

The number of cases in the local transmission cluster has since risen to seven as of Thursday (Feb 6). In addition, new cases of the coronavirus popped up in Malaysia and South Korea after a Malaysian man and a South Korean man visited Singapore for a business conference and came into contact with business travellers from China.

The emergence of the local transmission cluster spooked travellers around the globe who had plans to visit Singapore this month.

Many took to social media to demand airlines, hotels and insurance agencies offer automatic refunds for trips they had cancelled, in light of the news.

Twitter user Manu Anand wrote on Thursday (Feb 6) to carrier Air India: “Was travelling to Singapore on 17th, but want to cancel tickets due to increase in community spread cases.”

Another user named Novia Kurniawati asked Jetstar to cancel her flight because of the way the virus’ spread in Singapore, while another named Ester Martin asked AirAsia if she could “cancel my flight to Singapore due to the number of coronavirus cases”.

A fourth user Kau Chi’en said: “SingaporeAir, I need to cancel my NYC – Singapore flight. It’s too dangerous for me to take a flight with my kid during the coronavirus outbreak. I’ve been on the phone for hours and your different offices keep telling me to call a different office.”

A netizen with the handle @Leve_raged added: “Stop flights. Cancel trips.”

Other companies that netizens begged for refunds from, included airlines like Scoot, Malindo Air, IndiGo, Sri Lankan Airlines, British Airways and Cebu Pacific, hotels including Marina Bay Sands and Furama City Centre, and travel sites Expedia and Make My Trip.

Some of those appealing for travel refunds were fans who bought tickets to Singapore to attend concerts by Korean star Taeyeon and boybands GOT7, NCT Dream, and WINNER, all of which were postponed or cancelled between Jan 30 and Feb 3.

One netizen who failed to secure a refund even offered up her accommodation for free, as she had decided to cancel her entire trip.

i cancel my trip bcs cross tour in singapore is cancelled. if anyone wants this accomodation in singapore can dm me name, contact, and email to change the reservation guest detail. no fee, you can take the room. thankyou. pic.twitter.com/MbVdq9X8cr — sappikks 🐮 GABOLE JAJAN TITIK BODO AMAT (@imparkinseo) February 3, 2020

At least one airline – India’s GoAir – had since offered refunds on all flights to Singapore, while cruise company Royal Carribean promised credits to guests who cancelled their trips on a Quantum of the Seas cruise from Singapore scheduled to depart this month.

#GoAlert

GoAir announces full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling fee for all flights to and from Singapore, Bangkok & Phuket due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/PLQG9x3ggy — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) February 4, 2020

All guests on our cancelled Spectrum sailings are receiving a full refund. Guests who are booked on a Quantum sailing from Singapore in February and choose to cancel are receiving a Future Cruise Credit. — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) January 31, 2020

