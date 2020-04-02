Stop shaming the South over the coronavirus

caption Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference on March 30, 2020 near Hard Rock Stadium. source Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald

Look, I get it: It’s easy to point fingers at the “backwards” South. Blaming America’s political and economic ills on its southern states – an amphorous category that generally refers to the states that made up the Confederacy and a handful of border states like Kentucky and West Virginia – is not new.

We’re seeing the trope emerge yet again amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter, Michael Barbaro, the host of the New York Times’ wildly popular podcast The Daily, shared a map generated by his publication that used anonymized cell phone data to track where Americans were still moving around despite recommendations from health officials to stay at home to help contain the spread of the virus.

“In a word… The South,” Barbaro wrote, with no accompanying link to the story from which the map was drawn. The suggestion appeared to be that the people in the region have collectively decided to ignore health officials and keep moving around, thereby spreading the virus.

While Barbaro later deleted the tweet and chalked up backlash to “misinterpretation” of his “not well-enough contextualized” tweet, it’s worth examining how he played into classic misconceptions about the South and the people that live there.

Some better context

The most glaring issue with Barbaro’s glib tweet is that the map it featured ignored the lived realities of much of the South. To put it simply: essential locations like grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies are a bit more spread out down there.

Another map, also from the Times, better illustrated this reality. While the first map only captured when people stopped “moving more than 2 miles,” the second one compared the movement of those cell phones over the past week against the typical travel of people across the US.

This visualization more accurately showed where people are actively adjusting their behavior in response to the pandemic. That adjustment makes clear that the divide between who has not changed their travel habits and who is sheltering at home is not between the South and the rest of the US – it’s between the urban and rural parts of the country where there is no government-mandated order.

A quick glance at the more contextualized map shows that folks in non-southern states are actually traveling much closer to their typical distances when compared to wide swaths of the South.

Put another way, a lot of people in the South are traveling less than they normally do. The calls for people to stay at home are working.

It’s not “the South,” it’s “Southern lawmakers”

The second problem with shaming the South as a whole is that it ignores the policy decisions that have crippled the region’s ability to cope with a crisis like the coronavirus.

In the short term, Southern governors have been slow to issue stay-at-home orders or take dramatic steps to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (this also the case in a lot of Midwestern and Mountain states, but coronavirus cases in those areas have yet to increase at the pace we’ve seen in the South).

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis only issued a stay-at-home order on Wednesday, after facing considerable pressure over the increasingly dire situation in his state. Even then, DeSantis is exempting religious gatherings from the order, which is likely to make it less effective. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who issued a statewide shelter-in-place order on Thursday, told reporters that he didn’t even realize until the past 24 hours that asymptomatic people could spread the virus – a fact that the medical community has trumpeted by for months.

Rather than seemingly blaming people who live in the South as a whole, as Barbaro’s tweet seemed to do, perhaps it should’ve been more clearly directed at their lawmakers. Barbaro only tried to make this clear in a buried response to another commentator hours after the initial tweet.

A bit more historical context

But even if lawmakers did act quickly, stay-at-home orders can’t change a legacy of federal and state policymaking that has left the South dangersouly exposed to the pandemic.

As (numerous) helpful commentators pointed out in response to Barbaro, states in the south struggle more than any other part of the country with access to grocery stores. In addition, the bulk of rural hospitals that have closed down since 2005 have been in the South, often forcing Southerners to travel great distances for care.

And if you want to pin the slow response to the coronavirus on political leadership then it may be worth considering the history of disenfranchisement of black Southerners that continues to this day. Or as Barbaro’s Times colleague Jamelle Bouie put it: “Listen, if your take about poor statewide political leadership in the South doesn’t attempt to explain how a politically and demographically diverse region of the country is dominated by MAGA leadership, then it is a bad take.”

Maybe Barbaro was trying to encapsulate the totality of this history in his tweet. But maybe there’s also good reason for the reaction to the tweet beyond “mischaracterization” and “dunking” on Barbaro.

People who call the region home are well attuned to the history of belittling the South. And while there are a slew of policy issues that have left Southerners more vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic, vaguely gesturing at a map and saying “the South” fails to engage with those issues.