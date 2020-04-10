A running list of stores currently offering curbside pickup for household essentials, groceries, and pet supplies

source Target

Many online retailers are currently experiencing shipping and delivery delays as they try to keep up with increasing demands amid the coronavirus pandemic. If you need household supplies and groceries quickly, going to a physical store may be the fastest option.

Although stores have implemented social distancing policies, a shopping trip still requires a certain degree of public interaction, and some shoppers may want to avoid that risk.

Curbside pickup is a safe alternative that doesn’t require you to leave your car (and it may be easier than securing a home delivery slot in some cases).

Stores where you can buy household supplies and groceries online or through an app and pick them up curbside include Target, Walmart, and Office Depot.

Now that social distancing policies and stay-at-home orders are in place for most of the country, online shopping has become even more popular. It’s usually a fast, reliable, and contact-free method of getting everything you need, from toilet paper to cleaning supplies to groceries.

However, because demand is currently so high, many stores are experiencing significant shipping delays, and home delivery time slots are often booked up weeks in advance. Some retailers, like Amazon, are also prioritizing shipment of essential supplies over non-essential products.

Braving your local store might actually be the fastest option to check off your shopping list, but it can still feel risky despite the careful steps some retailers are taking to limit both customer and employee interactions. With curbside pickup, you don’t have to leave your car, but you can still receive everything you need in a safe and timely manner. While the exact process varies from store to store, usually the customer will place an order online or via app, then wait for confirmation that it’s ready for pickup. They’ll then park in a designated area close to the retailer, and a store associate will bring out their purchases and load their trunk.

Below, we’ve compiled an ongoing list detailing how curbside pickup works for individual nationwide retailers, to help you plan your next shopping trip. Stores are listed in alphabetical order.

Pick up your orders safely via curbside pickup at these nationwide stores:

Barnes & Noble: Select the “Free Store Pickup” option on the product page or in your cart and complete checkout. You’ll receive an email when your order is ready to pick up. Call the store when you’ve arrived and provide your name, order number, and the make and model of your vehicle. A store associate will bring your order to you.

Best Buy: Select “Use Curbside Pickup” when you place your order online or in the app. You’ll receive an email when your order is ready. The confirmation email will include instructions on where to park and how to let a store associate know when you’ve arrived. Bring your photo ID and the credit card you used for your order. The store associate will place your order in the trunk.

Buy Buy Baby: On the website, select “Reserve Now” on individual product pages, or click “Find In-Store” to determine pickup availability. A $1 authorization fee will appear on your card in order to secure your reservation. Your order should be available within two business hours. Once you arrive, call the store to make your payment, then a store associate will bring your order to your car.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: On the website, go to the product details page, set your store, and select “Contactless Curbside Pickup.” You’ll receive an email when your order is ready. Pull up to the main entrance curb and tap the “check in” button when you arrive. You can also call your store and dial “0.” A store associate will deliver your order to your trunk or back seat.

Instacart: Since Instacart works for many local stores in your area, it’s an easy way to get your grocery pickup order without searching for or committing to just one store. You can see which stores in your area offer pickup by clicking the “Stores” selector and choosing the “Pickup” toggle in the app. When your order is ready for pickup, Instacart sends a notification to your phone along with directions for where and how to retrieve your order. Curbside pickup policies will vary by store.

Kmart: Before you start your order, select “Free Store Pickup” and your preferred store. You’ll receive an email when your order is ready for pickup. Park near the entrance of the store, then call the store and a store associate will bring out your order.

Kohl’s: Choose “Drive Up” or “Free Store Pickup” when you place your order online. Orders are ready in two hours if you place your order by 5 p.m. local time. You’ll receive an email when your order is ready for pickup, and it’ll also include instructions for a drive-up experience that complies with social distancing guidelines. A store associate will place your order in your trunk or back seat.

Office Depot and Office Max: Choose “Store Pickup” when checking out. Orders are typically ready within one hour. You’ll receive an email when your order is ready to be picked up. Park in a spot near the front of the store and select “I’m Curbside” from your email. An associate will meet you outside.

Petco: Place your order on the website or Petco app. When you select “I’ll Pick It Up,” you’ll also save 10% on your order. Orders are typically ready within a few hours. Once your order is ready, you’ll receive an email with the number to call once you’ve arrived in front of the store. A store associate will bring your order to your trunk.

Target: Use the Target app to shop and select “Drive Up” at checkout. The app will let you know when your order is ready to pick up. In the parking lot, park in the designated Drive Up section, and let the app know you’ve arrived (if you have your location services turned off). To reduce contact, no physical signature is needed, and a Target team member will load your trunk for you.

The Container Store: Enter your location to see if Contactless Curbside Pickup is available. Place your order online or over the phone and select a pickup time slot. When you’re on your way, call the store to let them know, park in the designated pickup area, and the store associate will load your trunk for you.

Walmart: Use the website or app to shop for groceries, then select a time slot for curbside pickup. In the parking lot, park in the designated section, and let the app know you’ve arrived. To reduce contact, no physical signature is needed, and the store associate will load your trunk for you. Time slots are running out quickly, but Walmart is trying to add new ones each day.