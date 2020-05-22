Stories from the pandemic

Medical staff push a patient on a gurney to a waiting medical helicopter at the Emile Muller hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France, to be evacuated on another hospital on March 17, 2020, amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world in different ways.

While there has been unmeasurable pain and suffering, there have also been inspirational and heartwarming moments.

It will take us years to assess the full damage, and developments, the disease has wrought.

For now, here is a collection of stories the Insider news team has told about real people weathering the pandemic so far:

First responders and healthcare workers

Nurses wearing protective gear wait for patients at a drive-through testing site for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a parking lot at the University of Washington's Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, on March 17, 2020.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Patients

Geneva Wood, 93, is coronavirus-free.

Wood family

Essential workers

Healthcare workers dance outside The Brooklyn Hospital Center on May 19, 2020.

Natalie Colarossi/ Insider

Inspirational stories

Business owners

Mohamed Elzarka, right, has owned Beninni, a men's formal wear store in Hayward, California, for three decades. He's pictured above with his son, Shady, who has been trying to get the business government assistance loans during the pandemic.

Courtesy of Beninni

People under lockdown

People on cruise ships

American citizens look out from a bus as they arrive at Haneda airport on February 17, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The US was the first country to repatriate citizens on the Diamond Princess while it was quarantined in Yokohama Port.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Others weathering the pandemic

Sara Mauskopf and her newborn daughter. Ryan.

Courtesy of Sara Mauskopf