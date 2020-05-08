14 photos of uplifting street art spreading hope during the pandemic

caption Street art in Milan, Italy. source Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Artists around the world are leaving hopeful street art in empty public spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some murals show healthcare workers in superhero costumes.

Other street art shares encouraging messages like “Soon we’ll get to hold each other again.”

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the public to stay inside and practice social distancing, but some street artists are still finding ways to beautify now-empty spaces with messages of hope and resilience.

The murals, posters, and graffiti springing up around the world celebrate healthcare workers and offer encouragement to passersby stepping outside to get some fresh air.

Here are 14 photos of uplifting street art artists have created during the pandemic.

An artist known as the Rebel Bear painted a nurse forming a heart with her hands on Ashton Lane in Glasgow, Scotland.

The cobblestone street is normally known for its bars and restaurants, many of which have closed due to the UK lockdown.

Artist Lapo Fatai used an elevator basket to paint a mural of a nurse giving a thumbs-up in Milan, Italy.

Milan, Italy.

The mural spans 90 square meters, or 968 square feet.

Boarded-up storefronts were redecorated with hopeful messages by artist Love She3P in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, California.

The effort was organized by street artist Jeremy Novy and Art Share LA.

Street art in London encouraged passerby, saying, “We can beat this together.”

The art appeared on Brick Lane in East London.

“Please believe these days will pass” reads more street art in London.

London, England.

The art was designed by British artist Mark Titchner.

People are finding ways to express their gratitude for first responders through art.

United Kingdom.

Spray-painted art appeared on wooden boards outside a house in the United Kingdom.

An artist known as FAKE created this “Super Nurse” image in Amsterdam.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The mural pays tribute to healthcare workers and medical professionals working during the pandemic.

A similar theme appeared on the shuttered entrance of a closed pizza shop in Liverpool.

Liverpool, England.

The “S” in NHS is the logo for Superman.

Healthcare workers on the front lines are being celebrated as heroes.

Pontefract, England.

The street art combines Superman and Wonder Woman logos in honor of healthcare workers and first responders.

Outside of the Royal Liverpool Hospital, a message thanking National Health Service workers was painted on the road.

Liverpool, England.

The sign reads “Thank You NHS” with a rainbow heart.

The rainbow theme appeared again in Pontefract in northern England.

Pontefract, England.

The art painted on a wall reads, “We’re all in this together” with a chain of people holding hands.

In Hamm, Germany, coronavirus-themed street art urges people to “Spread love, not panic!”

Hamm, Germany.

The mural was created by artist Kai ‘Uzey’ Wohlgemuth (pictured).

Near the River Thames in London, supportive signs line the walkways.

London, England.

The signs read “Be kind. Let’s look out for one another.”

In Vancouver, street art reassures pedestrians that social distancing will soon come to an end.

Vancouver, Canada.

The mural, reading, “Soon we’ll get to hold each other again,” appeared on a boarded-up window in the Gastown neighborhood of Vancouver.