A Texas student grew out his hair to donate to his sick sister. He said the principal told him to cut it or leave.

caption A woman giving a haircut. source Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

A Texas high school student started growing out his hair when his little sister lost hers during treatment for an auto-immune disease.

The 16-year-old, Newt Johnson, wanted to donate his hair to Locks of Love, which makes wigs for sick children.

He said he was told by his school principal to cut his long hair or leave. So he left.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Texas high school student grew his hair out to donate to his little sister who lost hers because of treatment for an auto-immune disease.

Because long hair is not permitted for male students at his high school, he was told had to cut it or leave school.

He chose to leave.

“We spend a lot of time together so it really bothered me,” Newt Johnson told a local television news station in San Antonio, Texas. “It made me feel good that I could do something for her.”

In October, 11-year-old Maggie Johnson was diagnosed with Wegener’s disease, an autoimmune disease affecting her kidneys.

She began losing her hair, so her big brother Newt decided to grow his out to eventually donate to her, WOAI/KABB reported.

In order to donate his hair to Locks of Love, an organization that accepts donations of human hair with the stated intention of making wigs for Canadian and American children, he needed it to be between eight to 14 inches.

Newt was well on his way when he returned to Poth High School after the three-day MLK Jr. weekend and the principal told him he needed to cut his hair, according to the report.

“If it wasn’t cut by Monday then I couldn’t come back to school,” Newt said he was told.

A Poth High School handbook, which is published on the school’s website, says that a male student’s “hair shall not extend beyond the ear opening on the sides nor beyond the top of a dress shirt collar in the back.”

Newt said he spoke to his parents and decided to be home-schooled going forward. Newt’s mother had a meeting with district administration, but they wouldn’t budge, according to the report.

“I don’t understand why you’re kicking him out for doing something for me, if I need it I need it” Maggie told the television station.

Newt’s father, Alan Johnson, told WOAI/KABB that he was proud of his son.

“Listen to your kids, if they really believe in something even if it does go against the rules sometimes you just have to dig deep see if it’s really worth it or not,” he said. “It’s worth it.”

The Poth Independent School District didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.