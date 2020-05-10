A new study finds that people who tested positive for coronavirus could potentially lose at least 10 years of their lives

caption Coronavirus might cause long-term health damages. source create jobs 51/Shutterstock

A recent study conducted by the University of Glasgow’s researchers found that recovered patients of COVID-19 might have lasting health impacts.

In fact, an average male can lose about 13 years of his life, and a female 11 years, the study noted.

Researchers leveraged data provided by the World Health Organization and calculated the average time a person would have lived if they didn’t die from a health event like the coronavirus diagnosis.

This study is still awaiting peer review, and it’s still unknown whether the novel coronavirus could trigger long-term health conditions.

Researchers have found that a COVID-19 diagnosis might have more detrimental consequences than one might expect.

As of May 1, the coronavirus has killed more than 213,000 people and infected more than 3.1 million worldwide, but there is very little information around whether this virus has long-lasting health impacts. In fact, there are still many mysteries surrounding the origins, transmission, and outcomes of the illness.

University of Glasgow’s experts used a statistical measurement called “years of potential life lost,” or the average time a person would have lived if they didn’t die from a health event like the COVID-19 pandemic, the study noted. They leveraged healthcare and WHO data, and they also accounted for age, sex, and underlying health conditions when making their estimates, ABC News reported.

Dr. David McAllister, a senior clinical lecturer and lead researcher of the University of Glasgow’s coronavirus study, previously told ABC News that his findings suggested coronavirus has similar long-term impacts as coronary heart disease, in which your life expectancy rate would also decrease.

Notably, the study is currently awaiting peer review, in which other experts working in the same field would evaluate and verify the accuracy of its findings.

Though no one really knows if coronavirus has lasting health damage, some early cases in China noted reduced lung function among recovered patients, Business Insider previously reported.

Additionally, people who have blood clots or preexisting medical conditions also face a higher risk for long term damage.