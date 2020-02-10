Brain scans could be used to identify who will benefit from antidepressants

source Grace Cary/Getty

A new study by Stanford University analyzed the brain activity of 309 people to find a brain-wave which showed which people would be most receptive to antidepressants.

The technique could save thousands of people from the lengthy process of trial-and-error that most face when diagnosed with depression.

The average American tries two or three antidepressants before finding a treatment that works for them, the study authors said. Up to a third are resistant to most available antidepressants.

Finding the right treatment for depression can take years. Often, it’s a matter of testing out different treatments and seeing what works and what doesn’t, a time-consuming and expensive process which can exacerbate a person’s symptoms.

According to a new study from Stanford University, there may be a way to skip the guinea pig stage by studying patients’ brain activity to see who would be most responsive to sertraline, the generic form of Zoloft.

“Up until today, we have been wrestling in the field with the question of whether antidepressants really work, or if our method of diagnosis is at fault,” said study author Amit Etkin, who is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford. Many studies have shown that antidepressants were no more effective than placebos.

“It is clear from this study that there is a distinct subset of people who will respond well to specific antidepressants,” Etkin said. “It is also clear that our current diagnosis methods are too imprecise.”

Not everyone responded well to the drug, but those who did had similar-looking brain activity

To conduct this study, Etkin and other researchers analyzed brain activity in 309 people who had clinical depression, and though some had tried antidepressants before, none of them were using any at the start of the study. Some people received sertraline, while others received placebos.

The Stanford team used an electroencephalography (EEG) cap to measure brain activity.

Instead of using fMRI tests, a method of measuring brain activity which can cost thousands of dollars, scientists used EEGs, or electroencephalography, which costs $50 to $100 dollars.

Comparing the brain signals with patients’ reports, they found that those who saw benefits from sertraline all shared the same brain wave signature.

They then scanned the brains of another group of patients with depression, prior to taking medication, in an attempt to predict who would benefit.

The algorithm predicted that between one-third and one-half of the patients would benefit from taking sertraline – and it wasn’t far off: more than 60% of the people the algorithm predicted would benefit did so.

A third of Americans have treatment-resistant depression

Depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in the US, affecting 7% of Americans. About half of them never get diagnosed, said Etkin.

Today, getting a depression diagnosis is based on people self-reporting their symptoms. If they have at least five of the nine symptoms of the disease, which include feelings of hopelessness, self-doubt and low energy, clinicians will diagnose them, and often prescribe them one antidepressant.

If the patient hasn’t seen any improvement after eight weeks, they’ll be prescribed another. This will go on in eight-week increments until patients find a medication that works for them. Up to a third of Americans diagnosed with depression are treatment-resistant.

“I would guess that the average person tries two to three different antidepressants before finding one that works,” said Etkin. “Even if the first antidepressant works, it still takes at least two months to know that.”

That process of trial-and-error can make people give up on depression treatment entirely, said Etkin. “This is a shortcut to depression treatment.”

This study is part of a new push to personalize depression treatment using biomarkers

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

After completing the study, published Monday in Nature Biotechnology, Etkin took leave from his position at Stanford University to begin Alto Neuroscience, a startup focused on designing biological tests to personalize treatment for conditions like depression. “The hope is to put my money where my mouth is,” said Etkin.

His goal is to get this test into larger clinical trials and on a pathway to achieving FDA approval, as well as understanding how this works for other antidepressants, in addition to sertraline.

“This study builds off of two to three decades of work in understanding how effective antidepressants are,” Etkin said.

It’s part of a broader push, with government funding behind it, to look at using biomarkers to personalize depression treatment, by analyzing people’s brain waves and using blood tests.

Thomas Insel, MD, who served as director of The National Institute of Mental Health from 2002 to 2015, said in a statement that this study “leverages the power of modern data science to predict at the individual level who is likely to respond to an antidepressant.”

