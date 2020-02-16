24 stunning photos that show why so many couples are choosing to elope

By
Samantha Grindell
-

Some couples choose to elope rather than having a large wedding.

caption
Some couples choose to elope rather than having a large wedding.
source
Clayton Made
  • People often have preconceived notions about elopements, thinking they’re rushed or somehow less valid than a traditional wedding.
  • But eloping can be just as meaningful as a larger wedding, as the small ceremony can be catered to a couple’s interests.
  • Photos of elopements help capture why they’re such special events.
Eloping gives couples the opportunity to celebrate their love exactly the way they want to.

caption
The couple stood in a desert landscape.
source
Anni Style

This couple, photographed by Anni Style, looked triumphant on their wedding day. The bride sat on the groom’s shoulders in a two-piece outfit, raising her hands in the air in glee.

Destination weddings and elopements go hand-in-hand.

caption
The groom kissed his bride’s head.
source
Vows and Peaks Photography

A bride and groom embraced on a dock with a picturesque lake and mountains behind them. Vows and Peaks Photography captured the moment.

Many couples look free on the days they say “I do,” as they only have to focus on each other.

caption
The couple were surrounded by nature.
source
Cappy Phalen Photography

A couple danced on a hillside on their wedding day in Cappy Phalen’s photo. The bride laughed as the groom spun her around.

Elopements offer couples the chance to celebrate privately, which is difficult at a traditional wedding.

caption
The couple were totally absorbed by one another.
source
Eve Rox Photography

Sweet kisses, like the one this couple shared in a photo taken by Eve Rox Photography, are harder to share at a big wedding, as brides and grooms have to worry about their guests.

Elopements don’t have to take place in Vegas or Niagara Falls either, as is commonly assumed.

caption
This bride and groom got married outdoors.
source
Carla Mitchell Photography

Photographed by Carla Mitchell, this couple celebrated their marriage in a mountain range with a champagne toast.

Eloping also gives couples a chance to play when they get married.

caption
Elopements can be beautiful.
source
Clayton Made

A couple jumped on the street while sporting their wedding attire in this photo captured by Clayton Made. The bride wore sneakers under her dress.

Creative locations are easier — and cheaper — to come by for couples that elope.

caption
The desert was their venue.
source
de la Fontaine Photography

De la Fontaine Photography snapped a shot of a newlywed couple walking through a desert on their wedding day.

Newlyweds can bring their personality to their wedding days when they elope.

caption
The couple embraced against a snowy backdrop.
source
Jen Dz Photography

These brides, captured by Jen Dz Photography, wore colorful dresses to their nuptials instead of traditional white.

Honeymoons and weddings can be a two-for-one deal if you elope.

caption
The couple kissed in front of the fountain.
source
Asha Bailey Photography

Asha Bailey photographed a bride and groom who got married in front of Italy’s Trevi Fountain. Tourists watched the moment they said their vows, according to Bailey.

Eloping takes the pressure off of a wedding day.

caption
The bride grinned as her groom kissed her head.
source
Erica Miller

This couple appeared to be in their own world as they embraced on their wedding day. Erica Miller took the sweet photo.

Some of the most creative wedding photos come from elopements.

caption
The bride opened her mouth in excitement while the groom grinned.
source
David Griso/RUMBO

A bride and groom celebrated their marriage in a motorcycle and side-car in this picture taken by David Griso. The bride held up a blue smoke bomb for the shot.

Wedding photos can become much more memorable for couples who elope, too.

caption
Flurries of snow fell as the photo was taken.
source
ENV Photography

Captured by ENV Photography, a bride and groom posed in front of an ice castle on their wedding day, creating their own winter wonderland.

Some couples turn elopements into family affairs.

caption
A bride received wedding day kisses from her husband and daughter.
source
Ha Nguyen Photography

Elopements have a reputation for being last-minute, solo events, but this bride and groom – photographed by Ha Nguyen Photography – shared their wedding day with their daughter.

Elopements also offer spontaneity in a way traditional weddings often can’t.

caption
The groom smiled at the bride as they posed under the sign.
source
Jamie Y Photography

Newlyweds stumbled upon a sign that spelled out “where the grass is green and the girls are pretty” on their wedding day, which turned out to be the perfect spot for a photo shoot. Jamie Y Photography captured the shot.

Photographers can capture more meaningful moments between couples since wedding parties aren’t involved.

caption
The bride sported a cape that fanned out as she walked.
source
Justin Jay

This couple looked totally at ease as they walked hand-in-hand in this wedding photo taken by Justin Jay.

Eloping doesn’t rob couples of any special moments.

caption
The bride appeared to laugh as the groom held her.
source
Kathleen Elizabeth Photography

In this photo taken by Kathleen Elizabeth Photography, a couple grinned at each other as they embraced on a mountain range on their wedding day.

A couple stood on a cliff on their wedding day in this elopement shot.

caption
The couple looked out to a body of water from a cliff-side.
source
The Pinckards

The bride’s dress flowed during the shoot. The Pinckards captured the moment.

But the most important aspect of elopements is that they put emphasis on the marriage rather than the wedding.

caption
The brides held matching bouquets.
source
Catseye Productions

In this photo by Catseye Productions, the love between this couple was the focus as they leaned in to kiss one another.

Personalities shine through in elopements.

caption
The couple kissed on a dock during their ceremony.
source
Jessica Leigh

A bride sported a fluffy jacket and hat over her wedding dress at this elopement, which was documented by Jessica Leigh.

Nature can become an integral part of elopements for many couples.

caption
The bride smiled back at the groom as they climbed.
source
León Villagómez Photography

A bride and groom climbed a rocky hill near a beach in this photo taken by León Villagómez Photography.

Some couples use elopements as a chance to have an adventure.

caption
The bride clutched her dirty dress as she hiked.
source
Adventure Instead

A bride and groom toted hiking packs and muddy clothes as they trekked up a mountain on their wedding day. This photo was taken by Adventure Instead.

The photos alone might make an elopement worth it for some people.

caption
The couple locked eyes as they held one another.
source
Kelli Anne Photo and Miller Imagery

Megan Miller Imagery and Kelli Anne Photo snapped this shot of a bride and groom perched on the edge of a cliff in their wedding attire. Few couples can say they have wedding photos like this one.

Cliffs make for popular backdrops for elopement photos.

caption
The bride and groom leaned their heads together.
source
ENV Photography

This couple stood on a rock overlooking the water for one of their wedding day shots. ENV Photography took the picture.

But at the end of the day, all that matters is the love between couples who elope.

caption
The sunset behind them added to the aesthetic.
source
Nicole Daacke Photography

A couple jumped for joy at their elopement in this photo taken by Nicole Daacke Photography.