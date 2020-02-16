24 stunning photos that show why so many couples are choosing to elope

caption Some couples choose to elope rather than having a large wedding. source Clayton Made

People often have preconceived notions about elopements, thinking they’re rushed or somehow less valid than a traditional wedding.

But eloping can be just as meaningful as a larger wedding, as the small ceremony can be catered to a couple’s interests.

Photos of elopements help capture why they’re such special events.

Eloping gives couples the opportunity to celebrate their love exactly the way they want to.

caption The couple stood in a desert landscape. source Anni Style

This couple, photographed by Anni Style, looked triumphant on their wedding day. The bride sat on the groom’s shoulders in a two-piece outfit, raising her hands in the air in glee.

Destination weddings and elopements go hand-in-hand.

caption The groom kissed his bride’s head. source Vows and Peaks Photography

A bride and groom embraced on a dock with a picturesque lake and mountains behind them. Vows and Peaks Photography captured the moment.

Many couples look free on the days they say “I do,” as they only have to focus on each other.

caption The couple were surrounded by nature. source Cappy Phalen Photography

A couple danced on a hillside on their wedding day in Cappy Phalen’s photo. The bride laughed as the groom spun her around.

Elopements offer couples the chance to celebrate privately, which is difficult at a traditional wedding.

caption The couple were totally absorbed by one another. source Eve Rox Photography

Sweet kisses, like the one this couple shared in a photo taken by Eve Rox Photography, are harder to share at a big wedding, as brides and grooms have to worry about their guests.

Elopements don’t have to take place in Vegas or Niagara Falls either, as is commonly assumed.

caption This bride and groom got married outdoors. source Carla Mitchell Photography

Photographed by Carla Mitchell, this couple celebrated their marriage in a mountain range with a champagne toast.

Eloping also gives couples a chance to play when they get married.

caption Elopements can be beautiful. source Clayton Made

A couple jumped on the street while sporting their wedding attire in this photo captured by Clayton Made. The bride wore sneakers under her dress.

Creative locations are easier — and cheaper — to come by for couples that elope.

caption The desert was their venue. source de la Fontaine Photography

De la Fontaine Photography snapped a shot of a newlywed couple walking through a desert on their wedding day.

Newlyweds can bring their personality to their wedding days when they elope.

caption The couple embraced against a snowy backdrop. source Jen Dz Photography

These brides, captured by Jen Dz Photography, wore colorful dresses to their nuptials instead of traditional white.

Honeymoons and weddings can be a two-for-one deal if you elope.

caption The couple kissed in front of the fountain. source Asha Bailey Photography

Asha Bailey photographed a bride and groom who got married in front of Italy’s Trevi Fountain. Tourists watched the moment they said their vows, according to Bailey.

Eloping takes the pressure off of a wedding day.

caption The bride grinned as her groom kissed her head. source Erica Miller

This couple appeared to be in their own world as they embraced on their wedding day. Erica Miller took the sweet photo.

Some of the most creative wedding photos come from elopements.

caption The bride opened her mouth in excitement while the groom grinned. source David Griso/RUMBO

A bride and groom celebrated their marriage in a motorcycle and side-car in this picture taken by David Griso. The bride held up a blue smoke bomb for the shot.

Wedding photos can become much more memorable for couples who elope, too.

caption Flurries of snow fell as the photo was taken. source ENV Photography

Captured by ENV Photography, a bride and groom posed in front of an ice castle on their wedding day, creating their own winter wonderland.

Some couples turn elopements into family affairs.

caption A bride received wedding day kisses from her husband and daughter. source Ha Nguyen Photography

Elopements have a reputation for being last-minute, solo events, but this bride and groom – photographed by Ha Nguyen Photography – shared their wedding day with their daughter.

Elopements also offer spontaneity in a way traditional weddings often can’t.

caption The groom smiled at the bride as they posed under the sign. source Jamie Y Photography

Newlyweds stumbled upon a sign that spelled out “where the grass is green and the girls are pretty” on their wedding day, which turned out to be the perfect spot for a photo shoot. Jamie Y Photography captured the shot.

Photographers can capture more meaningful moments between couples since wedding parties aren’t involved.

caption The bride sported a cape that fanned out as she walked. source Justin Jay

This couple looked totally at ease as they walked hand-in-hand in this wedding photo taken by Justin Jay.

Eloping doesn’t rob couples of any special moments.

caption The bride appeared to laugh as the groom held her. source Kathleen Elizabeth Photography

In this photo taken by Kathleen Elizabeth Photography, a couple grinned at each other as they embraced on a mountain range on their wedding day.

A couple stood on a cliff on their wedding day in this elopement shot.

caption The couple looked out to a body of water from a cliff-side. source The Pinckards

The bride’s dress flowed during the shoot. The Pinckards captured the moment.

But the most important aspect of elopements is that they put emphasis on the marriage rather than the wedding.

caption The brides held matching bouquets. source Catseye Productions

In this photo by Catseye Productions, the love between this couple was the focus as they leaned in to kiss one another.

Personalities shine through in elopements.

caption The couple kissed on a dock during their ceremony. source Jessica Leigh

A bride sported a fluffy jacket and hat over her wedding dress at this elopement, which was documented by Jessica Leigh.

Nature can become an integral part of elopements for many couples.

caption The bride smiled back at the groom as they climbed. source León Villagómez Photography

A bride and groom climbed a rocky hill near a beach in this photo taken by León Villagómez Photography.

Some couples use elopements as a chance to have an adventure.

caption The bride clutched her dirty dress as she hiked. source Adventure Instead

A bride and groom toted hiking packs and muddy clothes as they trekked up a mountain on their wedding day. This photo was taken by Adventure Instead.

The photos alone might make an elopement worth it for some people.

caption The couple locked eyes as they held one another. source Kelli Anne Photo and Miller Imagery

Megan Miller Imagery and Kelli Anne Photo snapped this shot of a bride and groom perched on the edge of a cliff in their wedding attire. Few couples can say they have wedding photos like this one.

Cliffs make for popular backdrops for elopement photos.

caption The bride and groom leaned their heads together. source ENV Photography

This couple stood on a rock overlooking the water for one of their wedding day shots. ENV Photography took the picture.

But at the end of the day, all that matters is the love between couples who elope.

caption The sunset behind them added to the aesthetic. source Nicole Daacke Photography

A couple jumped for joy at their elopement in this photo taken by Nicole Daacke Photography.