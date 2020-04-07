7 of the world’s most stunning rail journeys you can take without leaving your house

caption The Eastern & Oriental Express has a veranda at the rear of the train. source The Eastern & Oriental Express

As a 30-something millennial who has been lucky enough to experience some of the world’s most stunning rail adventures, I can safely say train travel isn’t just for the over 65s.

From pristine glass observation cars on a Swiss train rolling through alpine scenery to the astounding beauty of the Scottish Highlands creeping into view aboard the Jacobite Steam Train made famous in “Harry Potter,” there’s plenty to take in from a comfy train carriage.

2020 travel plans may have temporarily been put on hold, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring all of the above and more to your trusty phones, iPads, PCs, or TV screens.

Here are seven stunning rail journeys you can take from the comfort of your own home – and when the time is right, they may just tempt you to book a trip.

As the essayist A. P. Herbert once said: “Slow travel by train is almost the only restful experience left to us.”

Whether you want to admit it or not, train travel, regardless of your destination or purpose, is the most comfortable, relaxing, and care-free way to go a long distance.

Travelling the tracks has been experiencing somewhat of a renaissance in recent years, and new routes, experiences (think jumping off a cruise to hop on a train to go heli hiking), and foodie jaunts through the bush mean that boarding a carriage has never been so in fashion.

Having been lucky enough to experience some of the awesome rail adventures on this list, I can proudly say as a 30-something millennial that train travel isn’t just for the over 65s.

Yes, the backdrop in some might be a little stuffy, and whilst there’s no blow-up flamingo standing poolside, there’s posh grub, designer carriages, and some pretty spectacular views and wildlife to look forward to.

Think pristine glass observation cars on a Swiss train rolling through “Beauty and the Beast”-like alpine scenery, or the astounding beauty of the Scottish Highlands creeping into view aboard the Jacobite Steam Train made famous in “Harry Potter.”

Or, if that’s not enough to ignite your wanderlust, imagine stratosphere-touching mountains, shooting out from the earth’s crust, framed by crystal-clear rapids featuring a grizzly bear or two.

Rocky Mountaineer

Having been on this epic train journey through the Canadian Rockies myself, I can confirm that even in virtual form, this will be one of the most unforgettable travel experiences of your life.

A bucket list dream for many, this luxury slow vacation kicks off from the cerulean shores of Vancouver and snakes its way through the mammoth plains, emerald-green lakes, alpine fortresses, and glacier-topped mountains of avalanche country. Ending in either Banff or Jasper National Park, see everything from brown to grizzly bears, huge waterfalls, merciless rapids, and some of the most spectacular snowy landscapes of your life. The Gold Leaf ticket will allow you to ride traditional-style Dome Cars, complete with seperate onboard, ultra-fancy dining cars, too.

Catch up with the train’s latest rail adventures via the @rockymountaineer Instagram page.

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

Perhaps the world’s most iconic and romantic train journey, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is famed for its opulent five-star service, glamorous throwback 1920s entertainment, and old-world charm.

Best described as something plucked from the pages of an Agatha Christie novel, traverse listed railroads winding through charming countryside, pass the sun-scorched mountains of Northern Italy, and city hop between some of the world’s greatest cities – London, Paris, and Venice – aboard the most storied train carriages on the planet. Oh, and if you do end up boarding it one day, know this: you will find no WiFi, showers, or private bathrooms on board.

Catch up with the train’s latest rail adventures and digital wellness program’s via the @vsoetrain or @belmond Instagram page.

Flam Railway

Hailed by train enthusiasts as one of the most unforgettable and mesmerizing train journeys in the world, this short but sweet 20.2 km railway line offers exceptional views of Norway’s stunning fjords, mountains, glaciers, waterfalls, countless national parks, and, if you’re super lucky, the Northern Lights.

Sights on the virtual journey to look out for include glimpses of Hardangervidda, Norway’s largest national park, the spectacular 225 m waterfall Kjosfossen, and the very cutesy Flåm Church, a dreamy wooden chapel built in 1667. The line is also Europe’s steepest, dropping a colossal 2,831 feet from its base at Mydral train station to the fjord below.

Catch up with the train’s latest rail adventures via the @visitflam Instagram page.

Bernina Express

Mile for mile, this is without doubt the most scenic train journey in the world.

Running from Chur to St Moritz in eastern Switzerland across the mountainous border to Tirano in northern Italy, the 90-mile, four hour journey roars through no less than 55 tunnels and 196 bridges, crisscrossing some of the most sensational (and sensorial) alpine tundras in Europe.

Dramatic to a T, gargantuan waterfalls and wild ravines are also part of the deal. The best part is that every train carriage has vista windows, so when you do get a chance to ride it beyond the contours of your sofa, you’ll get uninterrupted views minus that annoying crick in the neck. The video above speaks for itself, really.

The Eastern & Oriental Express

source The Eastern & Oriental Express

This drop-dead-gorgeous, 19-coach sleeping car express service is all about luxe thrills, with a side of southeast Asian bling.

Departing from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong station, the swish Eastern & Oriental Express has been travelling through the stunning backdrop of Malaysia to Singapore for the last two decades. Coaches are ultra modern with en-suite facilities, and are air conditioned (thankfully!) A major bonus is the veranda of the carriage at the rear – think a glass of booze with me, myself, and I as you watch the sun sink below the misty sun-scorched Malaysian forest. Heaven.

Catch up with the train’s latest rail adventures via the @easternoriental Instagram page.

The Jacobite Steam Train

Otherwise known as the “Harry Potter” train, The Jacobite Steam train runs from Fort William to Mallaig and is one of Britain’s best-loved scenic railways.

Through mountain and glen, the 42-mile journey passes through several landmarks, including the country’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis, and Europe’s deepest seawater loch, Loch Ness – the so-called home of Nessie, or the Loch Ness monster.

The major mouth moment, however, comes courtesy of the stunning 21-arch Glenfinnan Viaduct, famous the world over for its starring role in the “Harry Potter” films. The Jacobite is also the only steam timetabled train service on the national network, so it’s pretty special.

The Kandy to Ella Train

This one is on practically every social media influencer’s growing “content” bucket list.

Starting in Kandy, Sri Lanka, the service snakes its way through the lush Sri-Lankan bush before it terminates in the eerily beautiful mountains of Ella, hub of the island nation’s tea country.

Tickets cost as little as a dollar for the seven hour ride, probably the cheapest way to see Sri Lanka’s highlights in one trip. If the ‘gram is life, make sure you lean out the window as you approach Nine Arches bridge for the most epic train twister shot of your life. And yes, the influencers are right – the “blue train” service is best.

