A New York City subway rat was filmed stocking up on a McMuffin feast during the coronavirus pandemic

caption “McMuffin Rat” was filmed hauling the McDonald’s breakfast sandwich down a set of subway steps. source Subway Creatures

New York City has a new rat to champion during the tough times of the coronavirus outbreak – “McMuffin Rat.”

The rodent was caught on camera carrying a full-size McMuffin down a set of steps in an unidentified subway station.

Subway Creatures, the account that introduced the world to “Pizza Rat,” posted the clip on its Facebook and Twitter pages, although the source of the video is unclear.

Rat enthusiasts on Twitter are identifying the enterprising rodent as female as there is no bulge under the tail to indicate it’s a male rat.

The Subway Creatures account tweeted: “And just like that a star was born – Egg McMuffin Rat.”

And just like that a star was born—Egg McMuffin Rat #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/vCeVirHRUK — Rick (@SubwayCreatures) March 13, 2020

Even in the wake of businesses closing and shops selling out of essential items, this enterprising rodent saw an opportunity to stock up during the quarantine period ahead.

Rat enthusiasts in the Twitter comments suggest the critter was female, and had the intention to share her haul with the whole family.

One person said: “Aaaawww. Rats are smart, social beings. She’s bringing the whole thing back to share with family. Maybe someone gave her the McMuffin (as it looks intact)?”

Aaaawww.???????????? Rats are smart, social beings. She's bringing the whole thing back to share w family. Maybe someone gave her the McMuffin (as it looks intact)? — thepeopleofwa (@thepeopleofwa) March 15, 2020

Another defined an obvious rat characteristic that separates males and females of the species. They posted: “Male rodents have huge testicles, so there’s a characteristic bulge under the tail. Here’s one of my boys for example,” with a photo of their own pet rat.

Male rodents have huge testicles, so there's a characteristic bulge under the tail. Here's one of my boys for example: pic.twitter.com/I3QZl7srZm — your rodent girlfriend (@rat_liker) March 15, 2020

Others just couldn’t resist a McDonald’s and Disney crossover with one user tweeting: “Ratatouille 2: I’m lovin’ it.”

Ratatouille 2: I'm lovin' it ???????? — Chloe Condon ???? (@ChloeCondon) March 16, 2020

