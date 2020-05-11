SUCCESS INSIDER: Why Boston Consulting Group is letting students pursue a side hustle for their summer internship

caption BCG’s new office in Hudson Yards, New York. source Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

Client work and recruitment within consultancies have gone virtual, and it might stay that way after the pandemic. Boston Consulting Group’s co-CEOs Rich Lesser and Joe Davis shared the firm’s plans to revamp internships, and how job candidates can land a six-figure job there next year.

Welcome to Success Insider, our regular newsletter for getting things done.

This week, we have details on what to do with your stock options if you get laid off, the email you should send to a colleague if you accidentally misgender them at work, and more.

5 immediate steps to navigate your stock options if you’ve been laid off from a startup and want to make the best financial choices for your future

caption Think carefully. source Fertnig/Getty Images

Layoffs are sweeping Silicon Valley, leaving many employees confused about what happens to their stock options. We spoke to experts about the questions you should ask your employer right now and the research you should do on your own to make the best possible financial decision.

8 accelerated MBAs offered by top business schools that allow you to get a degree quicker than at a traditional program

If you’re looking to bolster your career options, get an MBA. You can get this highly sought-after degree with an accelerated program for a fraction of the cost. Here’s how to do it.

The CEO of Goodyear shares how he’s reopening the $1.4 billion tire maker, returning employees to work safely, and winning back customer trust after the crisis

Goodyear CEO Richard Kramer told Business Insider that opening up factories and offices – and keeping them open – is part of the company’s “civic duty” to balance health and economic concerns. The onus is also on corporations to set an example, because “people trust brands even more now.” Here’s how the tire maker plans to restart operations.

How to support nonbinary and trans colleagues at work, and the email template to use if you accidentally misgender them

Trans and nonbinary employees often fear they will be misgendered (or gendered incorrectly) when they come out at work. Kay Martinez, a diversity and inclusion expert who has facilitated workshops on race, gender, and sexuality at Yale and Stanford, shared the exact email you should send if you misgender a colleague.

