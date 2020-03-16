SUCCESS INSIDER: Here’s the exact coronavirus contingency plan every leader should create

Last week, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19, the novel virus more commonly referred to as coronavirus, a pandemic.

This means employers should take extra precautions to ensure the safety of their employees. Business Insider spoke to executives with experience in disaster preparedness about the exact emergency contingency plan you should devise and share with your workers to keep them happy, healthy, and productive.

Melinda Gates recommends these 3 books on mindfulness – and the surprising ways to achieve it. Stillness, vulnerability, and practice go into engaging with the present moment.

caption Melinda Gates. source Jason Bell for Pivotal Ventures

With coronavirus causing anxiety for many, now’s a great time to practice mindfulness and vulnerability. Melinda Gates has a few great book ideas on the topic. Here’s Business Insider’s summary of her favorites.

4 tips to make a team’s sudden switch to remote work successful if coronavirus panic is shutting your office and forcing everyone to stay home

caption You can still build your network from home. source Getty Images

While cloud-based office tools make it easier to get people out of the office in response to the widening outbreak of the coronavirus, managing remote teams requires a lot more than simply spending more time online.

“It’s a mistake to assume you’ll continue business in a traditional way via the internet,” said Stephanie Nadi Olson, the founder and CEO of We Are Rosie, which provides remote marketing talent to the world’s biggest agencies and brands. Olson shared the best practices that she has developed and the problems that can occur when businesses don’t equip their teams with the necessary tools and processes.

A former Google and Apple exec says most great employees are either ‘rock stars’ or ‘superstars’ – and you can’t manage them the same way

caption Radical Candor founder Kim Scott source Kim Scott

Kim Scott has trained execs at Google and Apple – and she’s learned that there are two types of high-performing employees. Rock stars want stability, and to keep doing what they’re doing; superstars want to keep advancing in the organization. Here’s Scott’s best advice on how to manage each one.

Companies should create a ‘war room’ and a coronavirus czar to manage the pandemic panic, a top Bain exec says. Here’s what the roles would look like, and how to find the right candidates.

caption Karen Harris, managing director at Bain & Company. source Courtesy of Bain & Company

When there’s a pandemic, you need a war room. Business Insider recently spoke with Karen Harris, managing director at Bain & Company, on what leaders should do to keep their businesses running. She stressed companies need to appoint a crisis-response team to guide employees through the different phases of coronavirus.

4 entrepreneurs with products stuck overseas reveal exactly how they’re keeping sales thriving and revenue flowing as the coronavirus breaks global supply chains

caption East Meets Dress makes traditional Chinese wedding dresses. After factory and shipping delays, the startup is sourcing new materials and fabrics to continue making dresses for brides. source Courtesy of East Meets Dress

The coronavirus outbreak has shut down factories and workplaces worldwide, impacting the global supply chain at every level. We spoke with four entrepreneurs in the US who have experienced major delays in production. They gave us the strategies they are using to move their companies forward.

The CIO of a major health nonprofit explains how its digital transformation helped prepare it for the coronavirus pandemic

caption Incoming Providence St. Joseph Health chief information officer BJ Moore. source Courtesy Providence St. Joseph Health

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could be a major roadblock for digital transformations. But at Providence St. Joseph Health, the epidemic is proving why those efforts are so critical. We talked to CIO B.J. Moore to learn how the hospital chain’s tech overhaul is helping it respond to the outbreak.

