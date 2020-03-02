SUCCESS INSIDER: Meet the 10 most influential diversity leaders fighting inequality in corporate America

caption From left: Twitter’s Dalana Brand, Salesforce’s Tony Prophet, Netflix’s Vernā Myers, and LinkedIn’s Rosanna Durruthy. source Taylor Borden/Business Insider

“Diversity” and “inclusion” are more than just buzzwords in corporate America.

It’s the job of D&I leaders to ensure employers are building more inclusive cultures for employees of all stripes.

To showcase the progress of the field, Business Insider selected 10 of the most influential leaders who have bolstered the hiring of women and minorities at companies like Microsoft, Netflix, and Salesforce. Each executive shared their unique approaches to increasing representation and creating inclusive work environments.

Bain’s recruitment head reveals exactly how candidates should prepare for interviews at the consulting firm to land a 6-figure job right out of business school

Bain & Company is a target firm for many aspiring consultants. The firm is ranked as one of the best workplaces, and it also offers $165,000 starting salaries to new hires. Business Insider spoke with Bain’s recruitment head on what hiring managers look for in candidates and how you can land a spot on the team.

How first-time founders can partner with Instagram influencers for under $50K, bring in 200,000 followers, and get a slice of the app’s $10 billion shopping revenue

By 2021, shopping on Instagram is expected to generate $10 billion a year in revenue and influencers are essential to building your brand to gain that market share. Influencer marketing expert Elma Beganovich gave us tips on the five types of influencers, how much they cost, and how to get loyal customers to build your network.

Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 evaluations and unearthed disturbing trends

We spoke to a Stanford researcher who found that managers often use different language to describe their male and female employees. For example, women receive 2.5 times as much feedback related to their aggressive communication style. One way to prevent bias from creeping into performance evaluations, the researcher said, is to be explicit about the criteria for success.

A Grenadian immigrant went from being laid off from his tech job to heading a major city agency in NYC. Here are his tips for getting back on your feet – and who to hire once you get there.

Almost three decades ago, in the early days of the internet – before blogs were a thing – there was Gregg Bishop and his underground hip-hop website “Da Sewaside.” Today, Bishop is the commissioner of the New York City Department of Small Business Services, where he is responsible for engaging on behalf of the city with entrepreneurs in all five boroughs. Bishop credits his success to two key insights that entrepreneurs of all kinds can use to grow their businesses – like asking for help before you need it.

