SUCCESS INSIDER: Here’s exactly how to get into Harvard Law School, according to the chief admissions officer, 2 students, and 2 admissions consultants

caption Harvard Law School accepted 12% of applicants in 2018. source Robert Spencer/Stringer/Getty Images

Admissions deadlines for some of the most prestigious law schools are fast approaching. If you’re thinking about trying to secure a coveted spot at Harvard Law School, which is currently ranked third in the US, it’s best to submit your application early.

“All things being equal, earlier is better,” Kristi Jacobson, the chief admissions officer at Harvard Law School, told Business Insider.

In 2018, HLS received 7,419 applications and offered admission to just 12% of applicants. We got advice from experts to help make sure your application stands out from the pack, like borrowing techniques from narrative journalism for your personal statement.

Here’s exactly how to respond to the questions Salesforce asks engineers and data scientists during job interviews

caption Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce. source Salesforce

Want a job at Salesforce? Well there’s a few things you need to know first. If you’re applying to be a data scientist or a software engineer you should be a proficient coder – but you should also understand the bigger impact of your work. The ideal job candidate shows they care above all about maximizing the customer’s success.

Here’s what they’re going to ask you in the interview.

Read the email the creator of ‘BoJack Horseman’ wrote to convince his Netflix bosses to approve one of the show’s most experimental episodes

caption Bojack Horseman premiered its final episode last week. source Netflix

Bojack Horseman premiered its final episode last week. The cartoon, which was launched in 2014, highlighted the misadventures of a depressed celebrity horse living in Hollywood. Reporter Mr. Tatyana Bellamy Walker reviewed a copy of the exact email the show’s creator wrote to convince his bosses at Netflix to approve one of the shows most experimental episodes, “Fish Out of Water,” in season three.

Read the email here.

There are 5 types of risk-taking entrepreneurs. Read this list to find out which kind you are.

Silicon Valley legend Steve Blank doesn’t believe in gatekeeping entrepreneurship. Instead, the creator of the game-changing Lean Startup method said entrepreneurs share a lot of things in common, and that there are five basic types.

Find out what kind of entrepreneur you are.

The millennial cofounders of a phone-case startup reveal how they contact and work with ‘micro-influencers’ on Instagram to hype their products and boost annual sales to $10 million

Emily and Mark Stallings are siblings and cofounders of Casely. The pair started their Instagram account three months before launching any products. This helped them build relationships with influencers and get feedback on their designs. Now they have more than 109,000 followers and made $10 million in 2019.

Here’s how they boosted sales.